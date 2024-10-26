Lankinen fitting in quickly with Canucks after late signing

CHICAGO – Kevin Lankinen entered September without a contract, but the unrestricted free agent wasn’t sweating it.

“I knew there were opportunities out there and kind of just keeping the cards to myself and seeing what would be the best fit at the end of the day,” the Vancouver Canucks goaltender said. “So, I knew there were opportunities and to just stay patient and calm and trusting the process and eventually I thought I found a good fit.”

Did he ever.

With starting goalie Thatcher Demko out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the Canucks signed Lankinen to a one-year, $875,000 contract on Sept. 21. He’s been great for them thus far, going 3-0-1 with a 1.70 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and one shutout in four starts.

Lankinen is expected to start again when the Canucks play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Arena on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SN-PIT).

Demko was 35-14-2 with a 2.45 GAA, .918 save percentage and five shutouts in 51 starts last season and was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the League’s top goaltender as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Lankinen is 48-43-13 with a 3.02 GAA, .906 save percentage and four shutouts in 116 career games (105 starts) with the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and Canucks.

“I like the fact that he’s a pretty unflappable guy but I really like his puck skills,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said said. “I mean, it’s an underrated thing but it really helps our defensive structure, on breakouts.

“Teams in the past used to rim pucks out on us a lot. Now I find the last couple of games 'Lanks' was in net, they’re not rimming as much because they know he’s going to stop the puck. That’s a bonus for us.”