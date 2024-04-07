Andersen makes 23 saves, Hurricanes shut out Blue Jackets

Teravainen has goal, assist for Carolina, which has won 4 of 5

Recap: Blue Jackets @ Hurricanes 4.7.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen made 23 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 at PNC Arena on Sunday.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes (49-22-7), who have won four of their past five and are 10-2-1 in their past 13.

Malcolm Subban made 32 saves for the Blue Jackets (26-40-12), who defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Saturday.

Subban’s most recent NHL appearance came with the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 11, 2022 when he allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Hurricanes scored 17 seconds into the first period for a 1-0 lead. Svechnikov took a pass from Jordan Martinook and beat Subban blocker side from the right face-off circle.

Aho scored on the power play on a one-timer off a pass from Jake Guentzel to push the lead to 2-0 at 11:44.

Teravainen scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to make it 3-0 at 13:53 of the third period.

