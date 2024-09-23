O'Connor signs 6-year contract extension with Avalanche

Forward had 25 points last season before undergoing hip surgery in March

col-oconnor-contract

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Logan O'Connor signed a six-year contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the contract, which will begin with the 2025-26 season.

The 28-year-old forward is entering the final season of a three-year contract he signed with Colorado on Sept. 22, 2021.

“We are thrilled to have ‘OC’ under contract for the next seven years,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. “He is a relentless worker and competitor who brings energy and grit to the lineup every night. His speed and skating ability makes him a dangerous two-way player, and he is one of our top penalty killers. Logan is also a great teammate and takes pride in being a part of the Denver community.”

O'Connor had 25 points, including an NHL career-high 13 goals, in 57 games last season. Among Avalanche forwards, he was first in short-handed ice time per game (2:17) and tied for fourth in takeaways (38).

O'Connor did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after undergoing season-ending hip surgery on March 21.

Signed by Colorado as an undrafted free agent on July 23, 2018, O'Connor has 82 points (35 goals, 47 assists) in 263 regular-season games. He also has five points (one goal, four assists) in 31 playoff games, including four points (one goal, three assists) in 17 games in 2021-22, when he helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

Related Content

Avalanche season preview: MacKinnon could be rejoined by Landeskog

Georgiev shows off new Bigfoot-themed Avalanche mask

Landeskog could return 'near the start' of season for Avalanche, coach says

Bradley preparing for professional career after signing contract with Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2024-25

3 questions facing Colorado Avalanche

Top prospects for Colorado Avalanche

Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

Latest News

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' to give fans unprecedented look at League's biggest stars

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boldy week to week for Wild with lower-body injury

Prime Video announces talent for Monday Night Hockey, Coast to Coast

Guy Gaudreau serves as guest coach at Flyers practice

Malkin, Letang, fire up Pittsburgh crowd before Steelers home opener

Arniel enjoying ‘smooth transition’ as Jets coach

Flames goalies set for ‘open competition’ in camp after Markstrom trade

Quinn Hughes meets 105-year-old Canucks fan after scrimmage 

Celebrini feels right at home in 1st game in San Jose with Sharks

Sept. 22: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey forward point projections

Palat embracing 1st chance to play NHL game in native Czechia with Devils at Global Series

Devils season preview: Markstrom, Dillon, Pesce additions prime New Jersey for playoff push

Color of Hockey: Alvarez hometown hero for RIT women's team

Wild season preview: Goalie split, scoring depth keys for return to playoffs

Utah Hockey Club takes ice for 1st time with preseason win in Iowa