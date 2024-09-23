O'Connor signs 6-year contract extension with Avalanche

Logan O'Connor signed a six-year contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the contract, which will begin with the 2025-26 season.

The 28-year-old forward is entering the final season of a three-year contract he signed with Colorado on Sept. 22, 2021.

“We are thrilled to have ‘OC’ under contract for the next seven years,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. “He is a relentless worker and competitor who brings energy and grit to the lineup every night. His speed and skating ability makes him a dangerous two-way player, and he is one of our top penalty killers. Logan is also a great teammate and takes pride in being a part of the Denver community.”

O'Connor had 25 points, including an NHL career-high 13 goals, in 57 games last season. Among Avalanche forwards, he was first in short-handed ice time per game (2:17) and tied for fourth in takeaways (38).

O'Connor did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after undergoing season-ending hip surgery on March 21.

Signed by Colorado as an undrafted free agent on July 23, 2018, O'Connor has 82 points (35 goals, 47 assists) in 263 regular-season games. He also has five points (one goal, four assists) in 31 playoff games, including four points (one goal, three assists) in 17 games in 2021-22, when he helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.