Bradley preparing for professional career after signing contract with Avalanche

DENVER -- What a difference a year can make. Just ask Colorado Avalanche forward prospect Chase Bradley.

One summer ago, he was preparing for his junior season at the University of Connecticut after originally being selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh round (No. 203) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Bradley, who became a free agent July 1, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche the next day.

"From junior hockey to college hockey, even youth hockey, it's what you work for growing up," the 22-year-old said. "So it's super exciting ... I'm just extremely grateful for it, and it's an exciting opportunity."

Bradley experienced a quick turnaround after signing. He arrived at Avalanche development camp the following day, learning the ropes of the program and soaking in as much knowledge as he could before heading off for training with a plan for how to showcase his abilities at rookie camp and training camp.

"Just [want] to have a good rest of the summer," he said. "Honestly, everything's earned. Nothing's given to you. I'm training pretty hard, getting a little stronger. I'm working on a couple of technical things on the ice."

For Bradley, who was UConn's second-leading scorer last season with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 31 games, there's a bit of a fresh roadmap to follow, prospects in the organization like defensemen Sam Malinski and Sean Behrens each has recently made the leap from collegiate to professional hockey.

Malinski played 46 games for Colorado of the American Hockey League and 23 with the Avalanche last season. Behrens played one AHL game and one Calder Cup Playoff game after winning the NCAA championship with the University of Denver in April.

Bradley can look to them as examples on his path to a successful pro career.

"You just want to see what they do," he said. "See their habits, learn from them, and you take their habits. Obviously, they know what they're doing, and they're doing something right, so kind of learning from them, I think, is a great process."

Avalanche director of player development Brian Willsie expects the native of St. Louis to have a strong start at the AHL level.

"Mature player," Willsie said. "We think he's going to do real well in pro [hockey]. Coming out of college, he was ready to turn pro. [We'll] get him back in here for training camp, [he'll] have a solid role with the Eagles to start, and [we'll] see where that goes.

"But a player that we've watched a lot in college and liked, and [we're] excited to have him in the organization."