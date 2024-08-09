Bradley preparing for professional career after signing contract with Avalanche

Forward prospect following footsteps of Malinski, Behrens, who also made jump from college

Chase Bradley COL prospect feature

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- What a difference a year can make. Just ask Colorado Avalanche forward prospect Chase Bradley.

One summer ago, he was preparing for his junior season at the University of Connecticut after originally being selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh round (No. 203) of the 2020 NHL Draft. 

Bradley, who became a free agent July 1, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche the next day.

"From junior hockey to college hockey, even youth hockey, it's what you work for growing up," the 22-year-old said. "So it's super exciting ... I'm just extremely grateful for it, and it's an exciting opportunity."

Bradley experienced a quick turnaround after signing. He arrived at Avalanche development camp the following day, learning the ropes of the program and soaking in as much knowledge as he could before heading off for training with a plan for how to showcase his abilities at rookie camp and training camp.

"Just [want] to have a good rest of the summer," he said. "Honestly, everything's earned. Nothing's given to you. I'm training pretty hard, getting a little stronger. I'm working on a couple of technical things on the ice."

For Bradley, who was UConn's second-leading scorer last season with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 31 games, there's a bit of a fresh roadmap to follow, prospects in the organization like defensemen Sam Malinski and Sean Behrens each has recently made the leap from collegiate to professional hockey.

Malinski played 46 games for Colorado of the American Hockey League and 23 with the Avalanche last season. Behrens played one AHL game and one Calder Cup Playoff game after winning the NCAA championship with the University of Denver in April.

Bradley can look to them as examples on his path to a successful pro career.

"You just want to see what they do," he said. "See their habits, learn from them, and you take their habits. Obviously, they know what they're doing, and they're doing something right, so kind of learning from them, I think, is a great process."

Avalanche director of player development Brian Willsie expects the native of St. Louis to have a strong start at the AHL level.

"Mature player," Willsie said. "We think he's going to do real well in pro [hockey]. Coming out of college, he was ready to turn pro. [We'll] get him back in here for training camp, [he'll] have a solid role with the Eagles to start, and [we'll] see where that goes. 

"But a player that we've watched a lot in college and liked, and [we're] excited to have him in the organization."

Related Content

Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

Top prospects for Colorado Avalanche

Behrens 'in a good spot here,' on rise with Avalanche

Avalanche shore up defense with de Haan, Brannstrom, MacDonald

Latest News

Ohgren says he's 'got to take a spot' on Wild roster out of training camp

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

Inside look at Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars fantasy projections for 2024-25

NHL EDGE stats for Dallas Stars

3 questions facing Dallas Stars

Summer with Stanley blog

NHL Top Players: Top 10 Goalies

Panthers assistant coach Ruutu does some reading with Stanley Cup

Eric Staal retires, will have No. 12 retired by Hurricanes

Canadiens hope to see Slafkovsky, young core ‘take the next step,’ GM says

3 questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

Unger Sorum making 'steep progression' toward NHL with Hurricanes

Vanacker, Blackhawks prospect, ready for 'key role' in OHL after surgery

Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets

Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL EDGE stats for Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2024-25