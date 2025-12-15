NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 15

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 11th week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Ottawa Senators visiting the Winnipeg Jets on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers visiting Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in a matchup of Team Canada teammates for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15

Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime)

The Senators (14-13-4) come into the week having lost four of five (1-4-0) and are hoping to end their three-game road trip on the right foot. Tim Stutzle leads them with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 31 games, including three straight two-point games. The Jets (15-15-1) got a big boost on Saturday, when Connor Hellebuyck returned earlier than expected from knee surgery and helped them defeat the Washington Capitals, one of the top teams in the East. Winnipeg has not looked like the team that won the Presidents' Trophy last season, but perhaps a healthy Hellebuyck can turn that around.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16

Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE)

A handful of days after getting traded for each other, Stuart Skinner and Tristan Jarry could be starting for their new teams against one another. Jarry made his debut for the Oilers (15-12-6) on Saturday, but Skinner is still awaiting to arrive with his new teammates in Pittsburgh. This game will also feature teammates for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby going head-to-head for the first time this season. The two helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT)

The Avalanche (23-2-7) continue to be the class of the League. They are No. 1 in goals per game and goals against per game and have no holes in the lineup as far as I am concerned. The scary thing is, they somehow have a bottom five power-play unit in the League. If that gets clicking, watch out. The Kraken (12-12-6) were 11-5-5 to begin the season but have lost eight of their past nine games (1-7-1). Part of the issue has been defensively, having allowed at least four goals in five of their past seven games. That doesn't add up well when you're last in the NHL in terms of goals per game (2.47). Jordan Eberle (nine goals, 10 assists) leads the Kraken in points, so they may need to look into acquiring some scoring help.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17

New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS)

The Devils (18-14-1) go on the road after ending a three-game homestand with a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. They're 1-6-0 on home ice since a 9-0-1 start. I know they are one of the most injured teams in the League, which includes missing half of their starting six defensemen as well as Jack Hughes and others on offense, but good teams find a way to overcome that. The goaltending needs to step it up as well. The Golden Knights (16-6-9) enter the week on a nice run (6-0-1). That has coincided with the return of captain Mark Stone, who had a point in 14 straight games before being held off the score sheet in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Jack Eichel is having an MVP-type season for Vegas, and his play on both sides of the puck could also garner him some Selke Trophy votes.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SN-PIT)

The Penguins (14-8-9) have lost five in a row (0-1-4), including blowing a three-goal lead in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth on Sunday, which came one day after they let a four-goal lead slip away in the third period of a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. That can really deflate a team, but Crosby has been playing very well this season, and so have some of the younger players. It will be tough, but I think they have what it takes to remain in the Stanley Cup Playoff hunt and perhaps end their three-season drought. Montreal (17-11-4) continues a four-game homestand that began with a 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. They could use some home cooking, since they have not been great at home (8-8-1) compared to the road (9-3-3). We know that Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are stars, but Lane Hutson has picked up where he left off last season, when he won the Calder Trophy, and Ivan Demidov is doing his best to try and win the award this season.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

Wednesday

Utah Mammoth at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN)

Thursday

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Friday

Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SN)

Saturday

Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild (3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SNO, CBC)

Vancouver Canucks at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SN360)

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS)

Sunday

Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, TVAS)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, SNO)