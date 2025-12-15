Color of Hockey: Thomas, 23-year-old stick company founder, on Forbes list

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Zechariah Thomas, a 23-year-old retired minor pro hockey player from Oshawa, Ontario, who was named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30 List 2026” for Swift Hockey, a hockey stick company he founded in 2022.

Zechariah Thomas still can’t believe that he’s right there with Auston Matthews, NFL quarterback Josh Allen, NBA all-star center Victor Wembanyama, MLB slugger Juan Soto and tennis superstar Coco Gauff.

Thomas, a 23-year-old retired minor pro player who started a hockey stick and apparel company in 2022, was selected along with those multi-millionaire pro athletes on Forbes’ “30 Under 30 List 2026.”

“It's a pretty crazy feeling to be honest, being with some of those guys and what they have done in their sport,” he said. “Kind of being in that same conversation definitely doesn't feel too real to be honest.”

Thomas learned it was real on Dec. 2 when Forbes informed winners they had made the magazine’s annual lists of 30 impactful and influential people under the age of 30 across 20 fields that include sports, entertainment, social impact, manufacturing & industry, art & style, AI and finance.

He and Matthews, the 28-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs captain and one of the NHL’s highest-paid players ($13.25 million average annual value), are the only people affiliated with hockey who made the list.