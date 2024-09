Now in goal for the Colorado Avalanche: Bigfoot.

Alexandar Georgiev showed off his new helmet on Thursday, made up in the design of Bigfoot, the creature of urban legend said to roam the Pacific Northwest.

"So for this season, I got something new, supposed to be Bigfoot," Georgiev said in a video shared by the team on social media. "Snowy nose, all kinds of fur. Got nice menacing teeth going."