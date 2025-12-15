Rookie Watch: Dobes, Finnie among best drafted after 2nd round

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at five impactful rookies not chosen in the first round or second round of the NHL Draft (listed alphabetically):

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens: He enjoyed a torrid start during which he was named the NHL's Third Star for the Month of October after going 6-0-0 with a 1.97 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in six games. Dobes then came down to earth in November (2-3-2, 4.42 GAA, .849 save percentage in seven games).

The fifth-round pick (No. 136) in the 2020 NHL Draft has established some footing this month, going 3-2-0 with a 2.48 GAA and .904 save percentage in five games (all starts). For the season, he's tied for first among rookie goalies in wins (11-5-2) and has a 3.03 GAA and .892 save percentage in 18 games (17 starts). Dobes (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is currently working beside fellow rookie goalie Jacob Fowler (third round, No. 69, 2023 NHL Draft).

The 24-year-old from Ostrava, Czechia, played two seasons at Ohio State University, going 42-28-5 with a 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage in 75 games prior to turning professional. In his first season with Laval of the American Hockey League in 2023-24, he went 24-18-6 with a 2.93 GAA and .906 save percentage in 51 games.