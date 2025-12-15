Rookie Watch: Dobes, Finnie among best drafted after 2nd round

Canadiens goalie 3rd Star for October; Red Wings forward excelling with Larkin, Raymond

By Mike G. Morreale
The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at five impactful rookies not chosen in the first round or second round of the NHL Draft (listed alphabetically):

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens: He enjoyed a torrid start during which he was named the NHL's Third Star for the Month of October after going 6-0-0 with a 1.97 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in six games. Dobes then came down to earth in November (2-3-2, 4.42 GAA, .849 save percentage in seven games).

The fifth-round pick (No. 136) in the 2020 NHL Draft has established some footing this month, going 3-2-0 with a 2.48 GAA and .904 save percentage in five games (all starts). For the season, he's tied for first among rookie goalies in wins (11-5-2) and has a 3.03 GAA and .892 save percentage in 18 games (17 starts). Dobes (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is currently working beside fellow rookie goalie Jacob Fowler (third round, No. 69, 2023 NHL Draft).

The 24-year-old from Ostrava, Czechia, played two seasons at Ohio State University, going 42-28-5 with a 2.29 GAA and .926 save percentage in 75 games prior to turning professional. In his first season with Laval of the American Hockey League in 2023-24, he went 24-18-6 with a 2.93 GAA and .906 save percentage in 51 games.

Emmitt Finnie, F, Detroit Red Wings: Finnie (6-1, 195 pounds), a seventh-round pick (No. 201) in the 2023 NHL Draft, continues to do a fine job on left wing with center Dylan Larkin and right wing Lucas Raymond. The 20-year-old averages 16:33 of ice time and is seventh in the rookie scoring race with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 33 games. He's also second in takeaways (12) and seventh in hits (59), averages 1:39 of ice time on the power play with five points (two goals) skating on the second unit. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in his first seven NHL games, becoming the first Red Wings player with as many points through their first seven games since Raymond (eight) and Moritz Seider (six points) in 2021-22.

Finnie signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on March 26, 2024. He had 84 points (37 goals, 47 assists) in 55 games as captain of Kamloops in the Western Hockey League last season. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League after the WHL season.

Arseny Gritsyuk, F, New Jersey Devils: The 24-year-old (6-0, 195), selected in the fifth round (No. 129) of the 2019 NHL Draft, is out with an upper-body injury. He's tied for fifth among NHL rookies with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 31 games.

The Devils have managed 492 shot attempts for when Gritsyuk is on the ice, 153 more than the shot attempts against (339).

"Like a lot of first-year players, you can see that the demands of the schedule probably are taking a little wind out of his sails at different times, and he doesn't have the same type of jump, both offensively or defensively, and pop in his stride," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "But overall, he's been a guy when on the ice, is driving things in a positive direction for our team and a big part of that is he doesn't make a lot of mistakes defensively.”

After beginning the season averaging 13:32 of ice time in October, he earned 15:57 per game in a top-six role out of necessity with injuries throughout the lineup. What has been most impressive is Gritsyuk's defensive game, which has allowed Keefe to trust him in various situations, including the opposition's top lines.

"His reads are good, and he has the speed and the strength to get into spots and win puck battles or deny the middle of the ice,” Keefe said. “He continues to be a real solid player for us. We've had to manage his minutes and make sure he's taking care of himself because it's a lot when you're going through this, especially for the first time."

Linus Karlsson, F, Vancouver Canucks: Karlsson (6-1, 178) contributed a bottom nine role at a time when the Canucks roster has been beset with injuries to forwards Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Nils Hoglander (lower body) and Teddy Blueger (lower body).

The right-shot forward, selected in the third round (No. 87) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has 10 points (five goals, five assists), all at even strength, and averages 10:19 of ice time in 29 games.

"He's just heavy, heavy on the wall," Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. "He doesn't mind holding pucks in traffic and in contact. I felt like our practices, especially out of camp and his training in the summer, he's got a little bit faster. He's playing faster from leaving our zone and entering their zone.”

Karlsson is tied for sixth among NHL rookie forwards in penalties drawn (nine) and is 14th in hits (38).

"He's always been really good the top circles-down in the offensive zone," Foote said. "He's making really good reads defensively when it's his turn to be F-3 leaving the offensive zone, so, he's more predictable, more reliable, and I think he's got a really good knack around the net when he gets an opportunity."

Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes: Nikishin (6-3, 218) is a big, fast, physical, two-way defenseman. He was tied for fourth among NHL rookie defensemen with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and first in plus/minus (plus-11) in 31 games through Sunday. The 24-year-old, selected in the third round (No. 69) of the 2020 NHL Draft, also leads first-year defensemen in hits (63), is second in blocked shots (40) and is averaging 19:03 of ice time.

The coaching staff has shown faith in Nikishin, though it is a work in progress. He ranked second among KHL defensemen in goals (17) and game-winning goals (4) and third in points (46) in 61 games last season.

"He's done a nice job of understanding English, but there's still no possible way he could be really comfortable in what's been thrown at him," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "That's why we work with him every day and show him the clips. I think it's all going to come together, but it doesn't hurt to give him a night or two off here or there. Especially given that I don't think he's played in this type of environment, this many games, playing sometimes four games a week. It's a lot to take in."

