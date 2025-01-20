Color of Hockey: Gomez looks to emulate Lamoriello as coach in BCHL

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles retired NHL forward Scott Gomez, who is in his first season as coach and general manager of Surrey of the British Columbia Hockey League.

Scott Gomez keeps a photo of New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello on his desk in the offices of Surrey of the British Columbia Hockey League.

It’s a reminder for Gomez, in his first season as Surrey’s coach and general manager, of his hockey past and an image for his young players of what to expect under his leadership.

“I had to get permission from Lou, of course, but I want the kids to see what I had to deal with all those years in New Jersey,” he said with a laugh.

Gomez has brought the style of play and philosophies to Surrey that Lamoriello demanded as president and GM of the New Jersey Devils from 1987-2015, ways that Gomez sometimes chafed under as a Devils forward from 1999-2007.

“People would think my personality and the way I was, just all offense,” Gomez said. “But I do have two Stanley Cup rings because of defense. ‘Marty’ [Brodeur], [Scott] Niedemayer, Bobby [Holik] and [Ken Daneyko], they established, ‘Take care of the D zone and that leads to offense.’

“I was stubborn when I was younger about that. Here, you’re allowed to create, you’re allowed to do anything you want in the offensive zone. But in the D zone, it’s the Devils way. There’s no negotiating. You’re going to play a certain way.”