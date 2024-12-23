Color of Hockey: Kenya elated by membership into IIHF 

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the impact of Kenya being granted International Ice Hockey Federation associate membership on Sept. 26.

Benjamin Mburu says he skates with a little more pride in his stride these days.

The captain of the Kenya Ice Lions is still elated after the East African country was granted associate membership into International Ice Hockey Federation on Sept. 26.

“We've been dreaming of this, we’ve been wanting this,” Mburu said. “So having them admit us was a very big milestone for us because it means more growth, more energy moving forward, more focus and bigger dreams as we proceed.”

Part of the dream is playing in an all-Africa tournament. Kenya’s IIHF admission has reignited conversations on staging an African Nations Cup ice hockey tournament with the Ice Lions and teams representing Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and South Africa in June in Cape Town, South Africa.