Color of Hockey: Dorrington breaking barriers at Northeastern

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Northeastern University defenseman Jackson Dorrington, who was a driving force for its men’s NCAA Division I hockey team hosting a Breaking Barriers Night against the University of New Hampshire on Dec. 6.

When Jackson Dorrington asked Northeastern University athletic department officials why the men’s hockey team had not held an event to recognize its diverse history while other teams on campus had, he was told they were team-driven initiatives.

Dorrington decided to become the driver.

The 20-year-old junior defenseman for the Huskies was the main force behind Northeastern holding its first “Breaking Barriers Night” on Dec. 6 at Matthews Arena.

“The history of the team, there’s been a lot of diversity, and that’s something that we celebrate here,” Dorrington said. “Putting that out to everyone and kind of showing that’s what we do was important.”

Northeastern celebrated the rich and diverse legacy of its men’s and women’s programs in videos and trivia during the game, a 5-3 loss to the University of New Hampshire, and with a ceremonial face-off featuring influential Huskies of color, past and present.