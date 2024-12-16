Color of Hockey: Dorrington breaking barriers at Northeastern

Junior defenseman gets school to celebrate diverse history of men's, women's programs

Breaking Barriers Photo 5

© Northeastern University Athletics

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Northeastern University defenseman Jackson Dorrington, who was a driving force for its men’s NCAA Division I hockey team hosting a Breaking Barriers Night against the University of New Hampshire on Dec. 6.

When Jackson Dorrington asked Northeastern University athletic department officials why the men’s hockey team had not held an event to recognize its diverse history while other teams on campus had, he was told they were team-driven initiatives.

Dorrington decided to become the driver.

The 20-year-old junior defenseman for the Huskies was the main force behind Northeastern holding its first “Breaking Barriers Night” on Dec. 6 at Matthews Arena.

“The history of the team, there’s been a lot of diversity, and that’s something that we celebrate here,” Dorrington said. “Putting that out to everyone and kind of showing that’s what we do was important.”

Northeastern celebrated the rich and diverse legacy of its men’s and women’s programs in videos and trivia during the game, a 5-3 loss to the University of New Hampshire, and with a ceremonial face-off featuring influential Huskies of color, past and present.

Breaking Barriers Photo Turner 2

© Northeastern University Athletics

Wayne Turner, a captain and forward who scored the overtime goal against Boston College that powered Northeastern to its first Beanpot Tournament championship on Feb. 11, 1980; Nikki Petrich, one of the first Black women to play for the Huskies (2004-08); Taze Thompson, the current women’s team captain who is a member of the Metis Nation of Alberta and the daughter of Philadelphia Flyers assistant coach Rocky Thompson; and New Hampshire captain Alex Gagne joined Dorrington at center ice for the puck drop.

Dorrington, a sixth-round (No. 176) pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2022 NHL Draft, shares college and NHL legacy ties when it comes to inclusiveness in hockey.

He and older brother, Sacred Heart University graduate student forward Max Dorrington, are cousins of the late Art Dorrington, who became the first Black player to sign an NHL contract when he did so with the New York Rangers in 1950, but never played in the NHL.

The face-off took place less than a week after Dorrington participated in a ceremonial puck drop at Matthews Arena with Willie O’Ree, who became the NHL’s first Black player when he debuted for the Boston Bruins on Jan. 18, 1958, for the “Pass the Torch Jamboree” that was part of the Bruins’ centennial celebration.

oree-dorrington-puck-drop

© Benjamin Connolly

“It was awesome. It kind of felt like they were tied together,” Dorrington said. “I’ve been inspired by Willie O’Ree for a long time and the work that he has done after his playing career. I feel like that’s a thing I can do within my community that could influence other people and younger kids.”

Dorrington hopes to honor his cousin and O’Ree by reaching the NHL and join Black former Northeastern defensemen Jordan Harris of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Jayden Struble of the Montreal Canadiens in the League.

Dorrington is one of two Black players on the Huskies roster this season, along with freshman forward Ethan Fredericks.

Grayson Badger, a forward for Alberni Valley of the British Columbia Hockey League, has committed to play for the Huskies next season.

Harris, who is a member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, praised Northeastern’s history of inclusiveness in the Breaking Barriers Night video.

“It’s a tight community and a very welcoming one,” Harris said in the video. “I think it’s really important to share your story, share your voice and relate some of your experiences so that kids can see that, relate to that.”

Northeastern gave 100 tickets for Breaking Barriers Night to participants of SCORE Boston Hockey, a Hockey Is For Everyone affiliate founded in 1995.

Breaking Barriers Photo Petrich Action 2

© Northeastern University Athletics

“It says a lot that [Dorrington] is seeking to be a leader and an advocate for bringing kids who are not traditionally part of the sport into the sport,” SCORE Boston president Wendell Taylor said. “It says a lot about Northeastern University from the athletic director to the coaches to the players that they’ve created an environment of inclusivity and respect when they’re bringing in Black players, often from New England, and each of them has such a positive experience that they want to go out and recruit other Black players to become part of this program and continue their legacy,” Taylor said.

Petrich, who coaches girls hockey at Lawrence Academy in Groton, Massachusetts, said she appreciated Dorrington taking the initiative with Breaking Barriers Night and including her in the event.

“He’s clearly brought up in a great home and truly wants to give back to anyone that wants to learn more about ice hockey, regardless of their ethnicity or socioeconomic background,” she said. “I think it just speaks to who he is as a person and what a great young man that he is.”

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Reinhart picks up where he left off after Stanley Cup win with Panthers

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 16

Oilers aware of 'elephant in the room' for Stanley Cup Final rematch against Panthers

Zizing ‘Em Up: Canada's MacKinnon, Makar among duos to watch at 4 Nations Face-Off

Ruff says 'it's on me to solve' Sabres recent play

Buzz: Ovechkin practices with Capitals for 1st time since injury

Kyrou scores again, Blues hold off Rangers

Olofsson scores twice, Golden Knights defeat Wild

Tokarski makes 27 saves, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets

Tavares scores natural hat trick, Maple Leafs rally past Sabres

Bedard breaks tie with 54 seconds left, lifts Blackhawks past Islanders

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Petry scores 1st goal of season, Red Wings edge Maple Leafs

NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Wild look to stay hot against Golden Knights

Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks for prospect

Berggren fined maximum for cross-checking in Red Wings game

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today