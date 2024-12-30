Color of Hockey: Gao relishes role as mentor at Canadiens camps

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles University of Windsor forward/defenseman Phoebe Gao.

Hockey has come full circle for Phoebe Gao.

The 21-year-old forward/defenseman for the University of Windsor used to be a youngster darting around the ice at Montreal Canadiens youth summer camps.

Now she’s a Canadian college player and volunteer giving instructions to youngsters at events like the Scotia Girls HockeyFest at Bell Centre in April.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been able to participate in a lot of events the Canadiens have hosted,” Gao said. “So being able to be the one to help the kids and give back to the community is, like, how I was raised.”

Part of that giving for Gao is trying to attract more Canadians of Asian heritage to hockey, following the inspirational paths of Julie Chu and Vicky Sunohara, her role models.

Chu, a four-time Olympian who won silver medals with the U.S. women's teams at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics and a bronze medal in the 2006 Torino Olympics, coaches the women’s hockey team at Montreal’s Concordia University.

Sunohara, coach of the University of Toronto’s women’s hockey team, is one of Canada's most decorated players and coaches: a three-time Olympic medalist (gold in 2002 and 2006, silver at the 1998 Nagano Olympics) and seven IIHF Women's World Championship titles.

“There wasn’t a lot of Asian representation," Gao said, "but when I was growing up, and I had the chance to watch Team USA when they had Julie Chu, and a little before I started playing, I noticed Vicky Sunohara.

"If you can see, you believe it. When you see people who look like you who are able to make it that far it’s, like, ‘So can I.’”