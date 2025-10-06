Color of Hockey: Peru looking 'to build bridges' on international stage

Winning silver has been gold for Peru’s men’s hockey team after its debut at the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup.

“A lot of persons, Peruvians, born in Canada and the United States are sending messages to our Instagram saying, ‘Hey, I’m Peruvian, too, I want to play next year,” said Christian Clement, captain of the Peruvian squad that earned a silver medal in men’s Division III at the LATAM Cup. “A lot of persons want our jersey. We have to produce a new batch of jerseys. We ordered, the first time, 50 jerseys, we sold them all. We have a list of people waiting, more than 40.”

It’s exactly the buzz Peru was hoping for when it entered the tournament that featured 62 men's, women’s and youth teams (with four more exhibition teams) and more than 1,450 players representing 17 countries and territories, including Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Peru lost 6-1 to Pakistan in the men’s Division III championship game at the Florida Panthers IceDen but won by drawing attention to the team that consisted largely of players from the capital city of Lima, who want to grow ice hockey and inspire the construction of a full-sized rink in the soccer-obsessed South American country of 34.22 million people.

“We'll start to build bridges with this first edition,” Clement said. “For me, it’s super important to show that we want to grow the game with people that live in Peru. We’re older, but we want to pass the torch so if we don’t do it now, no one will actually believe that we can do that sport here.”