First Nations women’s team unites as ‘sisterhood’ at Amerigol LATAM Cup

Roster featuring players from 12 First Nations in Canada, U.S. defeats Pakistan 7-1

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- The first women’s First Nations team to compete at the Amerigol LATAM Cup recorded another tournament first when they faced Team Caribbean on Monday.

“Never before has sage been burned before a game,” team organizer Karen Ota-O’Brien said.

The burning near the bench, a ritual to purify the body and mind, is one of the traditions that the women’s Division II team, which consists of players who represent 12 First Nations in Canada and the United States, have brought to the LATAM Cup at the Florida Panthers IceDen and Palm Beach Skate Zone in Wellington, Florida.

The team’s 13 skaters and two goalies also wear traditional ribbon skirts, which represent strength, identity, resilience and pride among some nations, to and from the rink for games.

Adding to that, they brought their A-game to the LATAM Cup. First Nations is 2-1 after a 7-1 win against Pakistan on Tuesday.

“Part of the reason why I started this was to learn more about my ancestry,” said Ota-O’Brien, who is of Japanese and Simpcw First Nation heritage. “And I really wanted to bring exposure to our community and what better way to do it than through the game of hockey?”

The team’s players, performance and message at the LATAM Cup have drawn the attention of some Indigenous communities.

“The young ladies are competing but, equally important, it's actually setting the kind of role models in place where other children, other young women can look up to and maybe not aspire to be a hockey player, but to be a leader, to be someone that is appreciated amongst her own peers and amongst her community and other First Nation communities here in Canada,” said Chief Joe Miskokomon of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation. “I think it's a wonderful experience for these young ladies to be able to get to the level of an international stage where they can absolutely display and showcase their talent.”

The 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup features 62 women’s, men’s and youth teams (with four more exhibition teams) and more than 1,450 players representing 17 countries and territories, including Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The tournament began on Sunday and ends Aug. 24.

Ota-O’Brien, who was a 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award nominee and the founder of the Florida Women’s Hockey League, had talked about forming a First Nations team to compete in the LATAM Cup for two years after being a spectator at the tournament.

She finally took the plunge earlier this year when she posted her intention to put together a team on the Facebook page of Hockey Indigenous, an award-winning site that highlights the achievement of Indigenous people in the sport from peewee to the pros.

“Within an hour, two hours, I got over just under 200 people interested,” said Ota-O’Brien, who is a member of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association’s Women’s Hockey Advancement Committee. “The goal was to primarily bring a sisterhood together. And it didn’t necessarily have to be an experienced player. I wasn’t seeking the best talent, obviously, because you probably saw me out there playing today. I wanted to bring this opportunity to all ages.”

Danielle Riley, a 19-year-old goalie from Thames First Nation in Southwestern Ontario, said the LATAM Cup experience has been amazing.

“The girls are super supportive,” she said. “When we get to go out on the ice and play, it's all about inclusion and being able to play some good hockey. And on top of that, I'd say it's pretty competitive.”

Ota-O’Brien said she’s already thinking about next year’s LATAM Cup, hoping to bring more Indigenous players and teams.

“We're already talking about adding the men's division and seeing what they've got for the kids division,” she said. “Within the community hockey is growing more and more. There are a lot of organizers on my team that are doing things within their community, which is wonderful to see.”

