Color of Hockey: Gomez credits start in USA Hockey as 1st step to USHHOF

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, he profiles retired NHL forward Scott Gomez, who was elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and is in his first season as coach of Chicago of the United States Hockey League.
Scott Gomez was on a Montreal golf course in June when he got the call.
He didn’t answer.
“There was a number that kept calling me and I didn’t know what the number was,” Gomez said.
Recognizing some of the digits, Gomez texted Dave Fischer, communications director for USA Hockey, who told him, “Hey, you really need to answer this call.”
When he finally did, Gomez, the first Latino to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year and a two-time Stanley Cup champion, learned he had been elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 along with Joe Pavelski, one of eight United States-born players to play at least 1,300 NHL games; Zach Parise, who played more than 1,250 games with four teams over 19 seasons; Tara Mounsey, an Olympic gold medalist who starred at Brown University; and Bruce Bennett, one of hockey’s greatest photographers. The Class of 2025 will be honored at a dinner and ceremony in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Dec. 10.
“I’m not really one for accolades, it is what is,” Gomez said. “But what flashed through my mind on the golf course was, like, wow, how it all started with USA Hockey.
"The first national camp I went to, that’s the biggest deal. When you turn 15-16 and you go to the first national camp where it’s the best of the best. It was just amazing how I thought of that right away, ‘I’m going to compete against the best kids. How do I stack up?’ You found out pretty quick that this Alaskan could stack up.”