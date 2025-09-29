Color of Hockey: Gomez credits start in USA Hockey as 1st step to USHHOF

Gomez said he has alternated between awe and amusement since his USHHOF election, humbled by the talent and accomplishments of the American players, coaches and builders who are enshrined and entertained from watching some of the young players he has coached scurry to social media to learn exactly what he did during his playing days.

“It’s hilarious, they had to YouTube me up,” he said. “They asked me when I first got into coaching, ‘Who was the best player you played with?’ I said, ‘Alexander Mogilny.’ All these kids didn’t know who ‘Al-mo’ was. I was actually talking to Joe Thornton about it the other day. It just shows you the different generations and all that. Me and ‘Jumbo’ were saying, ‘If we were that age, I could name the fourth line guy off the Hartford Whalers. It’s funny how that works. I coach players now, they have no clue who we are.”

But a generation of Hispanic fans and players who grew up watching Gomez’s career fondly remember him and are thrilled about his USHHOF induction.

“It’s great,” said JJ Velez, president of the board of New York’s Ice Hockey in Harlem.

“Having somebody who is Mexican, Latino, it means a lot. To see him play at a high level and have the career that he had? Oh, my gosh, absolutely.”

Though Velez got to see Gomez up close when he was growing up in New York, Sam Uisprapassorn followed his exploits with pride from southern California.

“I think his induction is huge,” said Uisprapassorn, who coaches national teams for Colombia and led Chapman University’s American Collegiate Hockey Association’s men’s Division II team in Orange, California. “Anytime you hear someone with a Latino last name playing, it stands out in your childhood. And obviously for me personally, understanding that he has some Colombian lineage in him, that’s pretty huge.”

Diego de la Garma, technical director for the Mexico Ice Hockey Federation, said Gomez’s success in the NHL has contributed to the growth of hockey south of the U.S. border.

“Kids these days, they see Auston Matthews,” de la Garma said. “But you know, all the fathers of these kids, they followed Scott Gomez, and they felt proud having a Mexican heritage player representing Mexico so good. For all the players who don’t play anymore who are in their 30s or 40s and have their kids in hockey in Mexico, he’s, like, our hero, for sure.”

Gomez said following Bill Guerin as the second Hispanic player in the NHL wasn’t a big deal to him coming from a diverse community in Anchorage.

“Growing up, I was never the Mexican, Latin hockey player. It was never a big deal,” he said. “Then when I got out, went to juniors, people kind of made a story about, it was some mystical thing, it didn't make sense how a Mexican Colombian played hockey. When I got to Jersey, my heritage … I didn't want to be compared to Jackie Robinson and what he had to go through. Talking to my parents, I told them, 'Man, they're really making this a story.'

“We're kind of jokesters in my family and my old man said, 'Go with it, be yourself.' “I used a quote that 'It's not like I crossed the border with five bottles of tequila and a pair of skates and magic happened.' As I got older, I realized people thought it (his heritage) was neat. If it was going to help another Latin kid play hockey … if they saw a kid with my background and stuff and they wanted to play hockey and got inspired, that's when I really understood it."

These days, when Gomez’s players ask who’s his favorite NHL player, he doesn’t hesitate.

“Auston Matthews, man,” he said. “He’s got Mexican in him.”