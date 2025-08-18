India, Pakistan teams make history with impromptu LATAM Cup scrimmage

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- A men’s hockey team representing India scrambled into planes, trains and automobiles mode to get to the Amerigol LATAM Cup on Monday for a game that didn’t happen.

The players largely of Indian heritage who live in Canada drove from the Vancouver area to Seattle to fly to Miami after their Sunday Air Canada flights were canceled due to a potential strike to make their LATAM Cup exhibition game against Mexico, only to learn that Mexican players had travel issues of their own. The game was postponed.

But India found a scrimmage partner to play in Pakistan, whose Division III men’s team had just wrapped up an 8-2 win against Peru on an adjacent rink. The teams engaged in a friendly light-checking game.

“A team from Pakistan and a team from India have never played against one another on the ice, and to have it done in Florida at the LATAM Cup makes it that much more special,” said Lali Toor, an India team organizer and co-founder of Apna Hockey, an initiative that provides a network and support for South Asian hockey players in Canada. “It was really cool to see just the relationship, the respect for one another, and the love of the game coming out of both countries.”

India is scheduled to play an exhibition game against a team of Florida select players Monday night that features homegrown professional talent like forward Randy Hernandez, a Miami native who played last season for Atlanta of the ECHL. India is scheduled to face Mexico and Armenia on Tuesday.