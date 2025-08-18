Pakistan women's team shines in debut at Amerigol LATAM Cup

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- A wardrobe malfunction didn’t deter the first-ever women’s team representing Pakistan at the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup on Sunday.

The Pakistani women defeated Chile 16-2 in a Division II game at the Florida Panthers IceDen while wearing white jerseys that were borrowed from Pakistan’s men’s Division III team because theirs were stuck somewhere in customs in Philadelphia.

“We were playing with jerseys with names on the back we had written with a Sharpie,” Pakistan coach Mariya Rauf said. “I think we all wanted it to go well, but no one was expecting what we did out there. It was incredible to watch and emotional for me as a Pakistani girl playing from such a young age. Just seeing all those girls come together and win together was just so amazing.”

The 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup features 62 women’s, men’s and youth teams (with four more exhibition teams) and more than 1,450 players representing 17 countries and territories, including Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The tournament, which is being held at the IceDen and Palm Beach Skate Zone in Wellington, Florida, began on Sunday and ends on Aug. 24.