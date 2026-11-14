Kreider out 6-8 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

The forward appeared to sustain a leg injury in a 5-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Kreider left at 6:27 of the third period after an open-ice collision with Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont left him briefly lying prone on the ice before a stoppage in play. Kreider got up and hopped off to the locker room without putting weight on his left leg.

Kreider has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 19 games this season for the Canadiens (12-3-4), who host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, ALT2, KTVD).