Leonard fined maximum for high-sticking in Capitals game

NEW YORK -- Washington Capitals forward Ryan Leonard has been fined $2,448.45, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for high-sticking New Jersey Devils forward Cody Glass during NHL Game No. 318 in Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 5:39 of the second period. Leonard was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.