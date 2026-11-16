Robertson wins it in OT, Stars top Panthers

Robertson entered the zone in overtime and dropped the puck off to Roope Hintz at the blue line. Hintz returned the puck to Robertson with a saucer pass, and Robertson went to the net front and put a backhand into the top right corner of the net over the glove of Akira Schmid to secure the victory.

With the win, Dallas snapped a six-game winless streak against the Panthers.

Robertson also had an assist, Wyatt Johnston scored, and Casey DeSmith made 25 saves for the Stars (12-6-2), who had alternated wins and losses in their previous five games (3-2-0).

Matthew Tkachuk scored to earn his 700th career point, and Schmid made 20 saves for Florida (12-7-3), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

After a scoreless first period, the Panthers took a 1-0 lead when Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal at 4:27 of the second period. He got the feed from Sam Reinhart at the right dot and snapped a shot over the shoulder of DeSmith at the near post.

The goal extended Tkachuk's point streak (one goal, nine assists) to eight games.

Johnston tied the game 1-1 at 9:19 in the second period after an exchange with Thomas Harley. Johnston fed the puck from behind the net to Harley at the point, and Harley returned it to Johnston with a pass through traffic across to the low circle, where Johnston snapped it into an open net.