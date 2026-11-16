Stewart discusses new role as NHL Central Scouting director

Karl Stewart can trace his path to becoming director of NHL Central Scouting through the people who helped him see what was possible.

Peter DeBoer and Steve Spott gave Stewart an identity as a player with the Plymouth Whalers of the Ontario Hockey League (2000-01), telling him to kill penalties and become a pest.

Dan Marr gave Stewart an opportunity after he went undrafted, inviting him to rookie camp with the Atlanta Thrashers, enabling him to earn his way into main camp and ultimately an NHL contract.

Colin Campbell and Mike Murphy provided his first scouting job with NHL Central Scouting when his playing career ended, and Ross Mahoney showed him with the Washington Capitals how character should matter when evaluating players and building a staff.

Now, Stewart looks forward to using lessons learned as he succeeds Marr as director of Central Scouting. Marr now supervises the transition as Central Scouting group vice president.

"I've had time with Central Scouting, but I'm also coming directly from an NHL team," Stewart said. "That gives me a current team perspective. What information do teams want now? How are their needs changing? We're in 2026, and the game continues to evolve.

"I'm not coming in to change everything Dan built. I want to learn from it, protect what works and bring a fresh perspective from the team side."

Stewart spoke with NHL.com about his path from an undrafted player to Central Scouting director, the mentors who shaped him, and his vision for the department.