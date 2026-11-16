Welcome to the NHL Chat Room, NHL.com's Q&A feature where we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature Karl Stewart, who was named vice president and director of NHL Central Scouting in July after seven seasons as an amateur scout with the Washington Capitals.
Stewart discusses new role as NHL Central Scouting director
Former NHL forward talks going undrafted, finding identity, transitioning to current job
© Washington Capitals
Karl Stewart can trace his path to becoming director of NHL Central Scouting through the people who helped him see what was possible.
Peter DeBoer and Steve Spott gave Stewart an identity as a player with the Plymouth Whalers of the Ontario Hockey League (2000-01), telling him to kill penalties and become a pest.
Dan Marr gave Stewart an opportunity after he went undrafted, inviting him to rookie camp with the Atlanta Thrashers, enabling him to earn his way into main camp and ultimately an NHL contract.
Colin Campbell and Mike Murphy provided his first scouting job with NHL Central Scouting when his playing career ended, and Ross Mahoney showed him with the Washington Capitals how character should matter when evaluating players and building a staff.
Now, Stewart looks forward to using lessons learned as he succeeds Marr as director of Central Scouting. Marr now supervises the transition as Central Scouting group vice president.
"I've had time with Central Scouting, but I'm also coming directly from an NHL team," Stewart said. "That gives me a current team perspective. What information do teams want now? How are their needs changing? We're in 2026, and the game continues to evolve.
"I'm not coming in to change everything Dan built. I want to learn from it, protect what works and bring a fresh perspective from the team side."
Stewart spoke with NHL.com about his path from an undrafted player to Central Scouting director, the mentors who shaped him, and his vision for the department.
© Washington Capitals
What was hockey life like for you growing up?
"Like most Canadian kids, you're kind of forced into it. Your parents put you on a backyard rink because winters are cold and long and what else are you going to do? I was a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan. My best friend's dad was an assistant coach and later a head coach with the Maple Leafs, so as a kid I got to go into the dressing room and see Doug Gilmour, Wendel Clark and Felix Potvin. Those guys were heroes. Gilmour was my favorite because he did everything. He would fight, finish checks, score goals and set up plays."
How did going undrafted shape you?
"It was devastating. For a moment, you're crushed and think your career is over. But you can stop, feel sorry for yourself and do nothing, or you can use it as motivation. I wasn't selected in the Ontario Hockey League draft the first time (1999), so I used that as motivation and was drafted the next year. I was never selected in the NHL Draft, and I took the same approach. You've got to have a memory like a goldfish. Forget about it, move on and ask, 'What do I need to do to get better?'"
When did you discover the identity that could take you to the NHL?
"I didn't have an identity until I reached the OHL. Pete DeBoer and Steve Spott brought me into the office and said, 'If you want to play in the NHL, kill penalties, hit everything in sight, be a pest and get noticed.' I took it literally. I formed an identity and played to it, and I truly believe that got me to the NHL. I look at players now and ask, 'What are you going to be in the NHL?' Maybe you're not skilled enough for a top line, but you also don't bring the intangibles for a bottom-six role. If I can't picture you in an NHL lineup, how can I draft you? Find your identity and play to it. If you don't have one, you'd better find one."
How did your opportunity with Atlanta come together?
"Dan Marr told me, 'If we don't draft you, we'll invite you to rookie camp.' I watched the draft online, my name wasn't called, and as soon as it ended, Dan called and said they were bringing me to Atlanta. I went to camp with Ilya Kovalchuk, Dany Heatley, Darcy Hordichuk and Kari Lehtonen. I got noticed and earned my way to main camp. I did the same thing there against established veterans, and afterward they signed me. Sometimes a player just needs someone to open the door, but then it's up to him to walk through it."
© Karl Stewart
What was the hardest part of becoming a scout?
"You realize you don't know anything about the game when you're playing. I'm not kidding. I watched a lot of video as a player and worked before and after practice. But I remember scouting my first game and thinking, 'What am I watching? Who am I looking at? What am I looking for?' The game was spinning. The more you watch, the more it slows down. Scouting is a study. If you want to become a doctor, you study books. With hockey, you have to watch. What works? What doesn't? Why is a player good? What does he need to improve, and can he improve it? I wish I could have been a scout before I was a player because the knowledge you gain from studying the game is incredible."
Does your playing experience affect how you evaluate prospects?
"You don't need to have played to be a good scout. Some scouts grew up in hockey families. Former coaches bring another perspective. Players bring a different one. My playing background allows me to put myself in a player's skates. Was that a good decision? What was he thinking? Sometimes a player does something and I think, 'I wouldn't even have considered that. It's incredible he saw it.' I still think like a player because I've been in those situations. When you put scouts with different backgrounds in the same room, you get a more complete opinion and, hopefully, make better decisions."
What did you learn during seven seasons scouting for Washington?
"Monumental Sports & Entertainment is a large corporation, but it's run almost like a mom-and-pop operation because they care about the individual and hire character people. I loved the people, the travel and being part of what we were building. We knew players such as Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Braden Holtby, John Carlson and T.J. Oshie eventually would move on, so the challenge was rebuilding on the fly. I'm proud of players such as Ilya Protas, Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson, and where we left things. (Assistant general manager, director of scouting) Ross Mahoney is a legend and one of the best hockey minds, but he's also one of the best people. He truly values character, and you understand that immediately when you talk to him."
© Karl Stewart
What should teams, players and families understand about Central Scouting?
"There are outstanding hockey people working for Central Scouting, including our full-time and part-time scouts. Any one of them could work for an NHL team and do an amazing job. They take the responsibility of evaluating players and serving the teams very seriously. They also make enormous sacrifices. They miss birthdays, graduations and Christmas holidays. They spend a lot of time away from their families because they care about getting the work right. I want people to understand how much goes into our evaluations. These are hardworking people with strong opinions and tremendous knowledge of the game. My job is to support them and create an environment where all those perspectives can be heard."
How important has your family's support been?
"My wife, Leanne, has been with me since day one, and she has made tremendous professional and personal sacrifices for our family. We have three young children, Connor, Hannah and Hailey. I've missed birthdays, graduations and a lot of things I'm not proud to have missed. But they understand that if I'm not doing those things, I don't have a job. It's the nature of the business. Hockey is more of a lifestyle than a job. My family understands that, and their support is the reason I can do what I'm doing. Without them, I'm not in this position."
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