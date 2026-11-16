McDavid pushes season-opening point streak to 22 in Oilers win against Flyers

Forward has goal, two assists, Draisaitl gets three points for Edmonton

Oilers at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to extend his season-opening point streak to 22 games for the Edmonton Oilers in their 5-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday.

McDavid, who leads the NHL with 53 points (12 goals, 41 assists) in 22 games, matched Dany Heatley (2005-06) for the fifth-longest season-opening point streak in NHL history. Only Wayne Gretzky (three times; longest: 51 games in 1983-84) and Mats Sundin (30 games in 1992-93) have posted longer streaks. McDavid also tied Gretzky (22 games in 1984-85) as the fastest player in NHL history to reach 40 assists in a season.

Leon Draisaitl scored two goals to become the first player to reach 20 for the season, and also had an assist. Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton (16-3-3), which won its fifth straight game. Evan Bouchard had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 34 saves. 

Cole Knuble and Noah Cates scored for Philadelphia (6-11-6), which had its four-game point streak end (2-0-2). Dan Vladar made 16 saves.

The Oilers were 2-for-3 on the power play. The Flyers were 0-for-8.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 7:08 of the first period, finishing a give-and-go play with McDavid.

Podkolzin was credited with a power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 13:22, after Philadelphia forward Noel Acciari knocked in a loose puck in the crease into his own net.

Hyman scored at 18:32 to push the lead to 3-0. Bouchard skated the puck into the Flyers zone on the right side and centered it to McDavid. He pushed the puck to Hyman, and his shot from the left face-off circle went off Vladar's glove and in.

Knuble cut the deficit to 3-1 at 12:13 of the second period, scoring in front off a centering pass from Cam York.

Cates got the Flyers to within 3-2 at 17:12, one-timing Matvei Michkov's pass from behind the net past Jarry.

Draisaitl scored his second of game at 1:07 of the third period to make it 4-2. He intercepted Travis Konecny's pass back to Travis Sanheim at the Edmonton blue line, skated in alone and buried a snap shot to the blocker side.

McDavid made it 5-2 with an empty-net goal at 18:52.

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