Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Heiskanen ‘doubtful’ for Stars against Panthers
Panarin away from Kings for death of grandfather; Moore could make season debut for Ducks
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen is “doubtful” to return for the Stars from an upper-body injury against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, coach Glen Gulutzan said before the defenseman missed his fourth straight game Saturday, a 2-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Heiskanen left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 3 after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. He has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time. … Defenseman Lian Bichsel (lower body) is out "a couple of weeks," Gulutzan said. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday retroactive to Nov. 12.
Los Angeles Kings
Artemi Panarin missed the Kings’ 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday following the death of his grandfather, Vladimir. The forward leads Los Angeles with eight goals and 19 points in 17 games this season. It is uncertain if Panarin will join his teammates for their game at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ABTV, NESN).
Anaheim Ducks
Ian Moore (lower body) could make his season debut for the Ducks against the Calgary Flames on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SN1). Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said on Wednesday that Moore "could be playing by the end of the week." Moore was injured on the first day of training camp. He had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 67 games for the Ducks as a rookie last season.
Utah Mammoth
Forwards Logan Cooley (upper body) and Nick Schmaltz (lower body) are questionable for the Mammoth against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SN+). Cooley missed his third straight game Saturday, a 6-5 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks, and remains day to day. He has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 18 games this season. Schmaltz missed his second straight and is also day to day. He has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games.
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