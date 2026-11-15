NHL Status Report: Heiskanen ‘doubtful’ for Stars against Panthers

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen is “doubtful” to return for the Stars from an upper-body injury against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, coach Glen Gulutzan said before the defenseman missed his fourth straight game Saturday, a 2-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Heiskanen left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 3 after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. He has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time. … Defenseman Lian Bichsel (lower body) is out "a couple of weeks," Gulutzan said. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday retroactive to Nov. 12.