Canada announces roster for 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase

Top 10 picks Carels, Verhoeff among 32 expected to attend

carels-verhoeff-canada

© Steve Dunsmoor/Getty Images; Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Carson Carels and Keaton Verhoeff, each selected in the top 10 at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, will be among the 32 players that will participate in the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase for Canada.

The camp, which will feature practices and games between players from Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden, will be held July 26-Aug. 1 at WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario. It's the first evaluation step for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Carels, selected by the Calgary Flames with the No. 6 pick, had one assist and averaged 10:12 of ice time in five games to help Canada win the bronze medal at the 2026 WJC. The 18-year-old defenseman, who will play at the University of North Dakota this season, tied for fourth among Western Hockey League defensemen last season with 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) in 58 games.

Verhoeff, who was chosen by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 9 selection, had four assists and averaged 11:10 of ice time in five games at the 2026 WJC. The 18-year-old defenseman was fifth among freshmen at his position with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 36 games at North Dakota last season.

Carels and Verhoeff are two of eight players from Canada’s roster at the 2026 WJC that will be at the camp, along with goalie Jack Ivankovic (Nashville Predators), defenseman Cameron Reid (Predators), and forwards Braeden Cootes (Vancouver Canucks), Caleb Desnoyers (Utah Mammoth), Brady Martin (Predators) and Cole Reschny (Calgary Flames).

Seven Canadian players selected in the first round of the 2026 draft will be at the camp. Joining Carels and Verhoeff are forwards Caleb Malhotra (Canucks, No. 3), Tynan Lawrence (St. Louis Blues, No. 11) and Ethan Belchetz (Utah Mammoth, No. 17), and defensemen Daxon Rudolph (Buffalo Sabres, No. 4) and Ryan Lin (Sharks, No. 21).

Also attending the camp is forward Dimian Zhilkin, a projected first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old right wing had 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) in 59 games last season with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. 

"We're excited to announce the 32 players who will attend the World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor as we begin our preparation for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship," Canada national junior team general manager Alan Millar said. "This is an important opportunity for our staff to evaluate a talented group of players against top international competition while continuing to build our identity as a team. We're looking forward to seeing this group compete and bringing this showcase to Windsor in front of passionate Canadian hockey fans."

Gavin McKenna, selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft, is eligible to play in the 2027 WJC but was not invited to the camp. The 18-year-old was second among all players at the 2026 WJC with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games. He also scored one goal in five games at the 2025 WJC.

Canada is trying to win the WJC for the first time since 2023. Its third-place finish at the 2026 tournament came after consecutive fifth-place finishes.

Misha Donskov will coach Canada. He was an assistant coach on the 2026 WJC team.

Finland also released its roster, which includes two players selected in the first three rounds of the 2026 draft, defenseman Samu Alalauri (Chicago Blackhawks, No. 66) and goalie Juuso Ainasto (Maple Leafs, No. 85).

The 2027 WJC will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta from Dec. 26, 2026-Jan. 5, 2027. Canada will play in Group A, along with Czechia, Latvia, Norway and Switzerland, with preliminary-round games at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Group B consists of Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden and the United States, with preliminary-round games at Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer.

The U.S. and Sweden, which won the 2026 WJC, previously released their World Junior Summer Showcase rosters.

2026 WORLD JUNIOR SUMMER SHOWCASE ROSTERS

CANADA

GOALIES: Lucas Beckman, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (Ottawa Senators); Jack Ivankovic, Michigan, NCAA (Nashville Predators); William Lacelle, Nebraska-Omaha, NCAA (2027 draft eligible); Samuel Meloche, Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL (Buffalo Sabres)

DEFENSEMEN: Carson Carels, North Dakota, NCAA (Calgary Flames); Alex Huang, Harvard, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Ryan Lin, Denver, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Brek Liske, Everett, WHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Charlie Morrison, Quebec, QMJHL (New York Rangers); Cameron Reid, Michigan, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Daxon Rudolph, Denver, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres); Jackson Smith, Penn State, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); Keaton Verhoeff, North Dakota, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Xavier Villeneuve, Boston University, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)

FORWARDS: Ethan Belchetz, Michigan State, NCAA (Utah Mammoth); Shea Busch, Penn State, NCAA (Florida Panthers); Braeden Cootes, Seattle, WHL (Vancouver Canucks); Ethan Czata, Niagara, OHL (Tampa Bay Lightning); Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton, QMJHL (Utah Mammoth); Chase Harrington, Spokane, WHL (Calgary Flames); Tyler Hopkins, Guelph, OHL (Toronto Maple Leafs); Tommy Lafreniere, Western Michigan, NCAA (Edmonton Oilers); Tynan Lawrence, Boston University, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Jimmy Lombardi, Flint, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); Caleb Malhotra, Boston University, NCAA (Vancouver Canucks); Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (Nashville Predators); Jack Nesbitt, Michigan, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); *Jake O'Brien, Brantford, OHL (Seattle Kraken); Cole Reschny, North Dakota, NCAA (Calgary Flames); Ryan Roobroeck, Niagara, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Cameron Schmidt, Seattle, WHL (Dallas Stars); Philippe Veilleux, Val-d'Or, QMJHL (2027 draft eligible); Dimian Zhilkin, Saginaw, OHL (2027 draft eligible)

*- invited but unable to attend

FINLAND

GOALIES: Juuso Ainasto, Jokerit Jr., FIN-JR (Toronto Maple Leafs); Patrik Kerkola, KalPa, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Jester Rossi, Jokipojat, FIN-2 (2027 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Samu Alalauri, Massachusetts, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Ilari Kapanen, Brandon, WHL (2027 draft eligible); Jesper Kotajarvi, KalPa, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Max Laatikainen, Sport, FIN (Philadelphia Flyers); Veeti Ruotsalainen, Karpat, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Julius Saari, Erie, OHL (2027 draft eligible); Ossi Sippola, HIFK Jr., FIN-JR (2027 draft eligible); Vertti Svensk, SaiPa, FIN (Los Angeles Kings)

FORWARDS: Taavi Aarvala, Jokerit Jr., FIN-JR (2027 draft eligible); Rasmus Kamarainen, Moose Jaw, WHL (2027 draft eligible); Aapo Katavisto, Northern Michigan, NCAA (2027 draft eligible); Juho Kuisma, Sioux City, USHL (2027 draft eligible); Jiko Laitinen, Ilves, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Ilari Makinen, HPK, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Eetu Orpana, Dubuque, USHL (2027 draft eligible); Noel Pakarinen, Penticton, WHL (Vegas Golden Knights); Jesse Parssinen, TPS, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Jere Somervuori, HIFK, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Anttoni Uronen, HIFK, FIN (Columbus Blue Jackets); Vilho Vanhatalo, Tappara, FIN (Florida Panthers); Aapo Vanninen, Lukko, FIN (2027 draft eligible); Jeremi Virtanen, TPS, FIN (2027 draft eligible)

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