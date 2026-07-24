Toews could sign 1-day contract to retire as Blackhawk

Chicago would 'love to' honor 3-time Cup champ who retired after 16 NHL seasons, GM Davidson says

Toews CHI return

© Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews signing a one-day contract to retire with the Chicago Blackhawks? It’s something the team would like to do, but there’s nothing yet planned.

“We’d love to have Jonathan back and bring him back," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Friday during a press conference for forward Patrick Kane, who signed a two-year, $16 million contract ($8 million average annual value) to return to Chicago on Thursday. "We did it with (former forward) Marian Hossa. Nothing is set in stone or anything, but I think it’s likely we’ll go down (that path)."

Toews, who returned last season to play for his hometown Winnipeg Jets after missing the prior two seasons because of health issues, retired from the NHL on June 19. The 38-year-old was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, played 15 seasons with them and along with Kane won the Stanley Cup three times, in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

He was not re-signed by Chicago following the completion of an eight-year contract that ended in 2022-23. 

Toews received a standing ovation from United Center fans on April 13, 2023, when he played his last game in a Blackhawks uniform. He got another ovation, this one lasting more than three minutes, on Jan. 19 when he returned to Chicago for the first time with the Jets.

“He’s a guy we want to recognize and make sure he’s honored like he was when fans got to send him off in a special way in his last game there when Winnipeg visited,” Davidson said. “Certainly, having him back and having him back with '88' (Kane) back in a Blackhawks sweater would be a pretty exciting thing to have them both back in the building as Blackhawks.”

Toews, named Chicago captain on July 18, 2008, ranks sixth in Blackhawks history in goals (372) and points (883), is eighth in assists (511) and fifth in games played (1,067). His 137 playoff games rank second, and he's fifth with 119 postseason points.

He finished his NHL career with 912 points (383 goals, 529 assists) in 1,149 games for the Blackhawks and Jets. He won gold with Canada at the Olympics twice, in 2010 and 2014.

“I don’t know of any concrete plans," Davidson said. "I’m sure we’ll have news or something to announce when there’s an announcement to be made. But much like I’ve said in the past with Patrick, Jonathan is a Blackhawk for life with everything he’s contributed to this city.”

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