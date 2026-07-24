St. Louis meets Seinfeld at Just for Laughs in Montreal, gifts jersey

What's the deal with this meeting?

Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis got to meet one of his favorites, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, on Thursday.

St. Louis said back during a Stanley Cup Playoffs press conference back in April that 'Seinfeld,' the iconic television comedy, was his favorite thing to watch to decompress.

Seinfeld was in Montreal for the famous "Just for Laughs" comedy festival this week. St. Louis presented him with a personalized home red No. 1 Canadiens jersey and posed for pictures with Seinfeld and Just for Laughs CEO Sylvain Parent-Bédard at the venue, Place des Arts.

Seinfeld co-created the legendary sitcom with Larry David and, despite the series ending in 1994, it has lived on through streaming services.

"It's hard not to like all of [the episodes]," he said at the time, estimating that he watched the entire series about four times through. "George is my favorite character, by the way."

The George Costanza character, David's alter ego on the show, was played by Jason Alexander.

You could even say watching the old sitcom gave St. Louis just a little bit of serenity now.