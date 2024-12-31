Coaches must adjust style, tactics for NHL outdoor games

It's a different game. The sightlines are different. The ice is typically good, but you're outdoors. I mean, it absolutely feels like you're skating and playing outside as a kid. Just the sounds of it. Those are real factors, and it lends an unbelievable feel to the game. It creates a different atmosphere. It is nothing like a normal NHL game in a good way, in a very pure way. It's very easy to connect to your roots and where you started playing the game, the purity of it, the enjoyment of it.

As coaches, you work systems all year long, and first day of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, everybody pays attention to every detail there is, because you don't want to be the guy that makes the one mistake. The outdoor game is the opposite. You are so driven. You're not consumed by any mistake. You're soaking it all in, and you want to be that hero like you were when you were a kid, and you can see and feel that in your locker room and with your guys.

You're always reading your team and only want to coach as much as needed. You want to coach less. In every situation, you want to coach less. And to do that, you want to use the moment, what's happening. I could see and feel our guys were in the moment. You could feel the energy on the bench. We really made that game about just connecting to your love of the game and playing without fear and inhibition, and going after it.