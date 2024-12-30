Blues coaches Montgomery, Julien thrilled to be at Wrigley Field for Winter Classic

Montgomery said the Winter Classic will be his fifth time at Wrigley Field; he has been there for four Chicago Cubs games, always against the Cardinals, the last time in the summer of 2022, when he took his boys, JP and Colin, for their first experience at the “Friendly Confines.”

“I’m going to go touch the ivy if it’s there,” he said. “The bricks for sure. I’m going to go out to right field because I remember my sons yelling at the Cardinals players for a ball and them throwing it up to my sons in the bleachers in right field. That will be pretty cool. I’m going to be thinking about Andre Dawson’s home runs sailing onto Waveland Avenue, looking at now the apartment buildings that all of bleachers of their own. It’s all that great stuff.”

When this season began, Montgomery had no idea he would be coaching the Blues in the Winter Classic. He began the season as coach of the Bruins, but was fired on Nov. 19. He was hired as Blues coach five days later.

For Julien, this will be his first visit to Wrigley Field.

“I’m going to be curious,” he said. “I’m going to want to see everything. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Who knows if I’ll ever be back there again. I may, but I may not, so take advantage of it when you can. Especially in the situation we’re going to be in, I think it’s important we take advantage of it. I’ll be taking pictures that’s for sure.”

The Winter Classic be his fifth outdoor game in his NHL coaching career, and first as an assistant.

Julien coached the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL’s first outdoor game, the Heritage Classic in Edmonton on Nov. 22, 2003.

In addition to the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Julien coached the Bruins in the 2016 Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. He also coached the Canadiens in the 2017 NHL 100 Classic in Ottawa.

His teams are 2-2-0, winners in 2003 and 2010, Montreal 4-3 against the Edmonton Oilers in 2003 and Boston 2-1 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010.

Boston lost 5-1 to the Canadiens in the 2016 Winter Classic, and Julien’s Canadiens lost 3-0 to the Ottawa Senators in the NHL 100 Classic.

He said the Fenway Park experiences stands out above the others because of the venue, the city and the outcome.

The Bruins came back from 1-0 down in the third period to win 2-1 on Marco Sturm’s goal 1:57 into overtime. Mark Recchi scored the tying goal at 17:42 of the third period.

“Well, I’m not going to lie, there’s relief, right,” Julien said of winning that day. “It was a real tight game and you’re in your own city, you’ve got 40,000 people watching your game or close to it at least, and at the end of the day the one thing you want to do for them is win this hockey game. It meant a lot. With what Fenway represents, you want to leave there with a good feeling.”