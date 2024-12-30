Blues coaches Montgomery, Julien thrilled to be at Wrigley Field for Winter Classic

Jim Montgomery and Claude Julien will soon have the unique distinction of being the only people to coach NHL games at historic baseball ballparks Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.
Montgomery and Julien each coached the Boston Bruins at 112-year-old Fenway Park in NHL Winter Classic games separated by 13 years; Julien in 2010, the third Winter Classic game played, and Montgomery in the 2023 edition.
On Tuesday, they’ll be together on the St. Louis Blues bench for the Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at 110-year-old Wrigley Field in Chicago (5 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).
Montgomery is Blues coach. Julien is an assistant.
“A little unique situation, but more than anything else I think we should feel privileged,” Julien told NHL.com in a phone interview Saturday. “Not everybody gets that opportunity to play an outdoor game, and in both of those iconic ballparks too. Privileged, lucky and appreciative.”
Montgomery, also speaking by phone Saturday, called the opportunity to coach at both stadiums “amazing.”
“You have the two most historic ballparks in North America,” he said. “Wrigley Field and Fenway Park, I’ve gone to both, I’ve watched games at both because that was a bucket list thing for me. I remember how awesome it was at Fenway, how I really took everything in. I walked the Green Monster. I sat in the dugout thinking about all those historic great baseball players, whether it’s Jim Rice or Fred Lynn or ‘Yaz’ (Carl Yastrzemski), all of them. Then you think you’re going to Wrigley Field and for me I’m more of a Cardinals fan because of all my time in St. Louis, so I think of Ozzie Smith and George Hendrick and the amazing Cardinals players, let alone Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in 1998. I mean, just wow.”