Bedard ready to shine for Blackhawks in Winter Classic

CHICAGO – Connor Bedard was 3 years old the last time the Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Winter Classic at iconic Wrigley Field, so forgive him if he doesn’t remember much from that game

In fact, he doesn’t remember much from any of Chicago’s previous six outdoor games, except for the 2014 NHL Stadium Series Chicago, when the Blackhawks hosted his boyhood hero, Sidney Crosby, and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Soldier Field.

“It’s probably the clearest one I remember,” the Blackhawks center said with a laugh. “I don’t know how old I was for a lot of the other ones.”

But the memories he makes at the Discover NHL Winter Classic between his Blackhawks and St. Louis at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) will last a lifetime.

Bedard, who was selected No. 1 by Chicago in the 2023 NHL Draft, is the face of the next era of Blackhawks hockey, following in the footsteps of former forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. He’s expected to help return the Blackhawks to the glory they experienced during the Toews and Kane years, when they won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

He will certainly be front and center on Tuesday, the spotlight squarely on the 19-year-old during the NHL’s annual outdoor extravaganza. His teammates say he can handle it.

“That’s the one thing I appreciate about him, coming in last year how he stepped in and performed,” Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno said. “He took the spotlight, took the pressure and just went with it. It speaks volumes about where he is mentally in his mindset, what he’s capable of because he understands the work comes first and the rest follows.

“We’re lucky to have a player like that that’s going to be a cornerstone and a big piece of this organization for a long time. He’s a great kid.”