Ice preparations for Winter Classic moved up because of rain

CHICAGO -- With inclement weather potentially hitting the city in the next few days, the NHL began putting lines, face-off dots and logos on the ice at Wrigley Field on Thursday as preparation continues for the Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“Looking at the forecast, we want to make sure we get that done and not hold, because they want to be able to seal that and build up enough ice above it,” NHL executive vice president of events Dean Matsuzaki said. “We’ve moved it up a little bit to hopefully find a window. We’re delayed because it is raining.”

The lines and logos were originally scheduled to be done on Friday, but according to AccuWeather, there is a 91 percent chance of rain that day. There’s also an 84 percent chance of rain on Saturday.