Blackhawks ‘can’t wait’ for Winter Classic at Wrigley Field against Blues 

Chicago playing in 7th outdoor game, but it’s a first for Bedard, Vlasic

chicagohype

© Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO – With the potential for snow, an expected wild scene around Wrigley Field, and an outdoor hockey game on New Year’s Eve in Chicago, there’s plenty of excitement in this town for the Discover NHL Winter Classic.

For the Chicago Blackhawks, who host the St. Louis Blues in the game at the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs (5 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN TVAS), the wait isn’t much longer.

“Everyone is champing at the bit, ready to get going. For many of us, this is our first experience, playing an outdoor game like this in the NHL,” said Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic, who will be playing in his first. “We just can't wait to get going.”

Weather conditions should be good for the game. According to accuweather.com, Tuesday’s forecast calls for periods of snow and rain with a high of 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We’re all talking about it a bit,” said center Connor Bedard, who will also be playing in his first NHL outdoor game. “Just thinking about the game and just going in, looking around and seeing what it's going to be like, we’re excited for that.”

This is the second time the Blackhawks have hosted a Winter Classic at Wrigley. The first was Jan. 1, 2009, when they lost 6-4 to the Detroit Red Wings. It’s the second time the NHL has held the Winter Classic more than once in the same park; the 2010 and 2023 editions were played at Fenway Park in Boston.

This is also the first Winter Classic to be held on New Year’s Eve. Twelve have been played on New Year’s Day and three were played on Jan. 2.

Relive the Blackhawks' outdoor game history ahead of 2025 Winter Classic vs. Blues

Blackhawks forward Patrick Maroon has outdoor game experience, playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game at the Nashville Predators, but he’s never participated in a Winter Classic.

“We get an opportunity to play at Wrigley field, it’s a Winter Classic game and a lot of these guys have never played in one,” said Maroon. “It’s a different feel than just a regular NHL game. There’s a lot of hype going into it, a lot of emotions. Guys are excited, there are big crowds. Crowds are going nuts, there’s a lot of people around, there are concerts going in during intermissions.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on. This isn’t just another NHL game.”

Most of the Blackhawks haven’t seen Wrigley during its transformation from baseball ballpark to hockey arena. Captain Nick Foligno and Vlasic were there Dec. 18 after the ice truck arrived. They went on a tour of the Cubs facilities, including their locker room and batting cages, with former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster.

“I’m pumped,” Foligno said. “I'm most excited to see the fans in the stands. We obviously play in front of a lot of people, but you get into a ballpark and see the difference in stadium size and being outdoors with the lights, it brings you back to being a kid, too.”

This will be Foligno’s second Winter Classic. He played for the Boston Bruins in their 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, on Jan. 2, 2023.

“You almost drown out the noise, and then you see the lights and the game and that's really what hockey is. That's the beautiful moment of hockey, right, is the outdoor aspect, the fresh air, the fog in the breath and two teams battling it out. It's hockey in its purest and finest form. I’m excited to get back here.”

2025 Winter Classic: Rink construction timelapse from Day 13 at Wrigley Field

Petr Mrazek is more than familiar with NHL outdoor games, having been a part of four thus far. He was the backup goalie for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2014 Winter Classic and the 2017 NHL Centennial Classic, started for Detroit in the 2016 Stadium Series and for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic.

The fun of the games hasn’t diminished.

“The atmosphere, the fans and the environment is just fun. It’s just when you’re walking (out) and you get goosebumps, the wind is coming at you,” Mrazek said. “Yeah, it’s going to be special.”

This Winter Classic will be the Blackhawks' NHL-high seventh outdoor game and first since the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on Jan. 1, 2019. They lost 4-2 to the Boston Bruins.

They’re 1-5-0 in outdoor games. The Blackhawks also played in the 2014 Stadium Series at Soldier Field in Chicago, the 2015 Winter Classic at Nationals Park in Washington, and the 2016 Stadium Series at TCF Bank Stadium, now known as Huntington Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis.

“We're going to change that. I'm 1-0 so far so I want to make it 2-0,” Foligno said. “As much as this is an amazing experience, we're all competitors and our job is to win the hockey game.

“So it would mean a ton to get a win for our fanbase, for this city, especially against a rival like St. Louis. I’m sure they’re feeling the same way. It’ll be a great contest and we’re looking forward to it.”

