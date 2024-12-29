Blackhawks ‘can’t wait’ for Winter Classic at Wrigley Field against Blues 

CHICAGO – With the potential for snow, an expected wild scene around Wrigley Field, and an outdoor hockey game on New Year’s Eve in Chicago, there’s plenty of excitement in this town for the Discover NHL Winter Classic.

For the Chicago Blackhawks, who host the St. Louis Blues in the game at the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs (5 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN TVAS), the wait isn’t much longer.

“Everyone is champing at the bit, ready to get going. For many of us, this is our first experience, playing an outdoor game like this in the NHL,” said Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic, who will be playing in his first. “We just can't wait to get going.”

Weather conditions should be good for the game. According to accuweather.com, Tuesday’s forecast calls for periods of snow and rain with a high of 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We’re all talking about it a bit,” said center Connor Bedard, who will also be playing in his first NHL outdoor game. “Just thinking about the game and just going in, looking around and seeing what it's going to be like, we’re excited for that.”

This is the second time the Blackhawks have hosted a Winter Classic at Wrigley. The first was Jan. 1, 2009, when they lost 6-4 to the Detroit Red Wings. It’s the second time the NHL has held the Winter Classic more than once in the same park; the 2010 and 2023 editions were played at Fenway Park in Boston.

This is also the first Winter Classic to be held on New Year’s Eve. Twelve have been played on New Year’s Day and three were played on Jan. 2.