Discover NHL Winter Classic entertainment lineup revealed for Wrigley Field

CHICAGO -- Wrigley Field will be the site of an epic New Year’s celebration as part of the Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game featuring the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, featuring musical performances by hometown artists Chance The Rapper and The Smashing Pumpkins, appearances by Blackhawks and Blues legends, an on-field party featuring a DJ and revelers, and the ringing in of 2025 around the world throughout the game. The Dec. 31 game will begin at 4 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, Max, SN, TVAS).

Legendary alternative rock group The Smashing Pumpkins will kickstart the festivities. The Chicago-formed band, consisting of original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, will perform some of its greatest hits, including “Tonight, Tonight,” pre-game and during player introductions. Since their formation, The Smashing Pumpkins have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two Grammy Awards, seven MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. The band recently released their 13th studio album, Aghori Mhori Mei, continuing to add to their prolific catalogue.

Jim Cornelison, the Blackhawks’ anthem singer since the 2008-09 season, will perform the U.S. national anthem accompanied by organist Carrie Marcotte. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided as part of the League’s partnership with P-X-P, with Nathaniel Kelly serving as the Deaf performer and Samantha Taplin serving as the ASL interpreter.

Army and Air Force ROTC members from several Chicago-area universities will present colors, and United States Coast Guard members from bases across Illinois will unfurl the U.S. flag. The opening ceremony will conclude with a flyover featuring four Fairchild Republic A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard. Hockey Hall of Famers and beloved Blackhawks alumni Chris Chelios, Jeremy Roenick and Denis Savard will then take the ice for the ceremonial puck drop.

Grammy Award-winning artist Chance The Rapper will headline the first intermission performance presented by Ticketmaster. At the game, the Chicago born and bred artist will be honored with his first RIAA Diamond Award for “I’m the One,” his chart-topping collaboration with DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne and Quavo -- making him the first independent solo act to achieve this feat.

New Year’s Eve partygoers in right field will celebrate throughout the game as cities around the world ring in the new year. During the second intermission, the New Year’s Eve festivities will take over the field and transform the stadium into a dance party hosted by DJ Oreo, a mainstay of the Chicago music scene.

Also during the second intermission, the League will commence 2025 celebrations by spotlighting the Blackhawks’ and Blues’ First and Second Quarter-Century Teams. The NHL’s Quarter-Century Teams honor the best players from the past 25 years.

Throughout the game, the auxiliary rink in left field will host youth hockey players, ages 4 to 12, who are part of the NHL/NHLPA’s Learn to Play program in the Chicagoland area. The field design for the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field will depict frozen waterways, park sidewalks and bridges surrounding the rink, and a festive holiday atmosphere.

For the most up-to-date schedule of events and information on appearances and fan reminders, fans should visit NHL.com/WinterClassic. For all NHL Winter Classic news, follow @NHL and @PR_NHL and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #WinterClassic.