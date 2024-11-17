Silovs makes 28 saves, Canucks hold off Blackhawks

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist for Canucks (9-4-3), who bounced back from a 5-2 loss against the New York Islanders on Thursday to improve to 5-2-0 in their past seven games. It was Vancouver’s second win in its past six home games.

Ilya Mikheyev scored against his former team and Arvid Soderblom made 29 saves for the Blackhawks (6-11-1), who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Vancouver has won nine straight against Chicago dating back to a 1-0 loss on Nov. 21, 2021, and 12 of the past 15.

Mikheyev returned to the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch and scored 6:50 into the first period to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Nick Foligno took the puck to the net with one hand around defenseman Erik Brannstrom and the rebound went right to Mikheyev unchecked on the other side of the crease.

Elias Pettersson tied it 1-1 on the power play at 4:56 of the second period, scoring his third goal in the past four games with a one-touch pass from the left of the crease that was intended for Conor Garland on the backdoor but bounced in off the skate of Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy in the crease.

Erik Brannstrom put the Canucks ahead 2-1 at 4:25 of the third period with a one-timer of a loose puck above the left face-off circle that deflected off the skate of Murphy in the slot and past Soderblom on the short side.

Silovs, who was making his fourth start of the season and second in the past month, stopped Foligno on a breakaway at 14:15 of the second period.

Miller scored into an empty net from center ice at 18:04 to make it 3-1. Teddy Blueger added a second empty net goal at 18:56 for the 4-1 final.