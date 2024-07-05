Blackhawks 'elevated our group' in free agency, GM Davidson says

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks were looking to add some depth, especially of the veteran variety, as they entered NHL free agency.

With a lot of the roster work now done, the Blackhawks like what they have entering training camp.

"I’m really, really excited about where our group’s at, what we were able to do on July 1,” general manager Kyle Davidson said as Chicago wrapped up its development camp at Fifth Third Arena on Friday.

“We added a lot of talent, a lot of experience and I think we elevated our group. So I’m really excited with how things turned out and how things are looking heading into training camp in September.”

The Blackhawks signed eight players on Monday, the first day of free agency. That included forwards Tyler Benson to a four-year, $22 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) and Teuvo Teravainen to a three-year, $16.2 million contract ($5.4 million AAV).

They also signed forwards Pat Maroon to a one-year, $1.3 million contract, Craig Smith to a one-year, $1 million contract and Joey Anderson to a two-year, $1.6 million contract (average annual value $800,000), defensemen Alec Martinez to a one-year, $4 million contract and TJ Brodie to a two-year, $7.5 million contract ($3.75 million AAV), and goalie Laurent Brossoit to a two-year, $6.6 million contract (average annual value $3.3 million).

Chicago finished 23-53-6 last season, eighth in the Central Division.

The Blackhawks wanted more experience to balance out a roster that has its share of youth, including Connor Bedard, who turns 19 on July 17. The center, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, led Chicago with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games and won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie last week in Las Vegas.

Bertuzzi and Teravainen, specifically, should be among those on the top two forward lines this season. Bertuzzi had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Teravainen, who won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015, had 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games with the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Whether it’s with Connor, on a second line or wherever Luke (Richardson, Blackhawks coach) wants to play them, I believe there are options to have those guys play with good players in the top six,” Davidson said.

“Teuvo’s played with good players in Carolina, Tyler’s shown he can play with some really good players and compliment more skilled players very well. So there’s a lot of versatility there to how the coaches can use them but their ability to play top-six minutes in offensive roles was the main appeal there.”