Blackhawks 'elevated our group' in free agency, GM Davidson says

Bertuzzi, Teravainen among 8 players signed to help support Bedard, take step forward this season

chi_elevated

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks were looking to add some depth, especially of the veteran variety, as they entered NHL free agency.

With a lot of the roster work now done, the Blackhawks like what they have entering training camp.

"I’m really, really excited about where our group’s at, what we were able to do on July 1,” general manager Kyle Davidson said as Chicago wrapped up its development camp at Fifth Third Arena on Friday.

“We added a lot of talent, a lot of experience and I think we elevated our group. So I’m really excited with how things turned out and how things are looking heading into training camp in September.”

The Blackhawks signed eight players on Monday, the first day of free agency. That included forwards Tyler Benson to a four-year, $22 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) and Teuvo Teravainen to a three-year, $16.2 million contract ($5.4 million AAV). 

They also signed forwards Pat Maroon to a one-year, $1.3 million contract, Craig Smith to a one-year, $1 million contract and Joey Anderson to a two-year, $1.6 million contract (average annual value $800,000), defensemen Alec Martinez to a one-year, $4 million contract and TJ Brodie to a two-year, $7.5 million contract ($3.75 million AAV), and goalie Laurent Brossoit to a two-year, $6.6 million contract (average annual value $3.3 million).

Chicago finished 23-53-6 last season, eighth in the Central Division.

The Blackhawks wanted more experience to balance out a roster that has its share of youth, including Connor Bedard, who turns 19 on July 17. The center, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, led Chicago with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games and won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie last week in Las Vegas.

Bertuzzi and Teravainen, specifically, should be among those on the top two forward lines this season. Bertuzzi had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Teravainen, who won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015, had 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games with the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Whether it’s with Connor, on a second line or wherever Luke (Richardson, Blackhawks coach) wants to play them, I believe there are options to have those guys play with good players in the top six,” Davidson said. 

“Teuvo’s played with good players in Carolina, Tyler’s shown he can play with some really good players and compliment more skilled players very well. So there’s a lot of versatility there to how the coaches can use them but their ability to play top-six minutes in offensive roles was the main appeal there.”

NHL Tonight on Teravainen returning to the Blackhawks

Bertuzzi, who spoke to the media Friday, said Chicago wasn't initially on his radar when free agency began. That changed when he got a call from Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno, a fellow native of Sudbury, Ontario, and his teammate when the two were with the Boston Bruins in 2022-23.

“He said, ‘They’re a little bit interested.’ I was excited about that and then things kind of went from there,” said Bertuzzi, who said he's encouraged by Chicago's other free-agency signings. 

“I think I was the first and to see more singings after that was intriguing and great to see,” he said. “A lot of veterans, guys who have played a lot of games in the League, a few who have won Stanley Cups. That’s a great move to start getting, heading in the right direction. I’m looking forward to it, meeting all the guys and I’m sure they’re excited as well.”

Davidson said he expects all Blackhawks players under contract to be healthy entering training camp. He also said he should know in the next week or so whether defenseman Artyom Levshunov, Chicago’s No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, will return to Michigan State or turn pro.

The Blackhawks bulked up their depth during free agency. It was necessary, given how they often leaned too much on young players last season, especially with injuries (they had 351 man games lost). Now they have a good crop of veterans; it's hard to translate that into results this season, but Chicago should certainly see improvement. 

“We want to be better,” Davidson said. “We want to be able to go into games and impose ourselves on a game more than we have in the past, rather than trying to stem the tide or having teams take it to us.

“We want to be able to play with the puck more and control the game a little more and obviously get more wins as a result. I believe it’s our ability to impose ourselves on the game more than we have, certainly the last two years.”

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Savoie, No. 9 pick in 2022 Draft, traded to Oilers by Sabres

Tolvanen, Catton each sign contract with Kraken

Kraken hiring Campbell will open doors for women, Flyers guest coach says

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Ducks release T-shirt of 1st round pick Sennecke’s priceless reaction

Parekh, Gridin each sign 3-year, entry-level contract with Flames

Celebrini, Wetsch recreate childhood photo after Sharks prospect scrimmage

U.S. projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Martinez embraces mentor role with Blackhawks

Campbell ‘honored’ to be 1st woman to coach in NHL, vows to not be last

Campbell becomes 1st woman to coach in NHL, named Kraken assistant

Levshunov adjusting at Blackhawks development camp

Tarasenko signs 2-year, $9.5 million contract with Red Wings

Capitals add 7 players to retool roster around Ovechkin

Middleton signs 4-year, $17.4 million contract with Wild

Devils confident after going through 'punch list' of needed changes