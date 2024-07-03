Levshunov adjusting at Blackhawks development camp

CHICAGO -- Artyom Levshunov strode to the lectern, the affable defenseman leaning his forearms on it while he addressed the media.

“So far, so good,” the No. 2 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft said during their development camp on Wednesday. “No, it’s good. We’re training, we’re meeting everybody.”

For the second straight summer, the Blackhawks’ development camp is solely off-ice. There’s no skating, practices or scrimmages. So Levshunov is taking the opportunity to get acquainted with some potential future teammates, take some cooking lessons, get in some off-ice workouts and decompress after a hectic schedule around the draft last weekend in Las Vegas.

“I was [nervous]. It was a lot of work for me, getting drafted the past month, it was a little bit of a busy time for me, but it was fun,” he said. “We were in Vegas, you know? It was at Sphere, it was amazing. It was unforgettable moment for me, and it was a good time.”

Levshunov was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and was also on the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Freshman Team for Michigan State. He was the third-youngest player in men's college hockey, ranked second nationally among freshmen at his position and tied for 10th among all defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games.

A right-handed shot, Levshunov led the Big Ten with a plus-27 rating while playing a top defense pair all season.

Blackhawks assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton watched Levshunov quite a bit at Michigan State.

“Good size, great skater, and he has that ‘it’ factor where he wants the puck, he wants to be a difference maker, he wants to be out there in the most important times of games,” he said.

“And he’s not a liability defensively. I think that’s a key for defensemen, that he has that 200-foot game. So, nothing but everything to like about him.”