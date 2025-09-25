Avalanche season preview: Healthy Landeskog can aid success in Central Division

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Colorado Avalanche.

Last season: 49-29-4, third in Central Division; lost in Western Conference First Round

Coach: Jared Bednar (10th season)

Biggest challenge

The Avalanche were one of two teams in the NHL to finish in the top 12 last season in goals per game (3.33, sixth), goals-against per game (2.82, 12th), power play (24.8 percent, eighth) and penalty kill (79.8 percent, 12th). They also have arguably two of the top players in the NHL in center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar. Despite all that, they finished third in the Central Division and were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The biggest challenge Colorado might face is making headway in its own division, which includes last season's Presidents' Trophy winner (Winnipeg Jets), a team that's reached the conference final three straight seasons (Stars), and both of last season's Western wild-card teams (Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues). There will be little margin for error in the NHL’s toughest division.

How they make playoffs

The Avalanche remade their goaltending two months into last season, bringing in Mackenzie Blackwood (Dec. 9) and Scott Wedgewood (Nov. 30) to replace Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen. After allowing 3.72 goals per game in 25 games before the trades, they allowed 2.42 per game over their final 57, the fourth fewest from Dec. 1 through the end of the season. If Blackwood and Wedgewood can play at that level over 82 games, it would create a smoother path back to the postseason.