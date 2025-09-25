Avalanche season preview: Healthy Landeskog can aid success in Central Division

Consistency of Blackwood, Wedgewood goalie tandem could be crucial to make deep postseason run

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Colorado Avalanche.

Last season: 49-29-4, third in Central Division; lost in Western Conference First Round

Coach: Jared Bednar (10th season)

Biggest challenge

The Avalanche were one of two teams in the NHL to finish in the top 12 last season in goals per game (3.33, sixth), goals-against per game (2.82, 12th), power play (24.8 percent, eighth) and penalty kill (79.8 percent, 12th). They also have arguably two of the top players in the NHL in center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar. Despite all that, they finished third in the Central Division and were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The biggest challenge Colorado might face is making headway in its own division, which includes last season's Presidents' Trophy winner (Winnipeg Jets), a team that's reached the conference final three straight seasons (Stars), and both of last season's Western wild-card teams (Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues). There will be little margin for error in the NHL’s toughest division.

How they make playoffs

The Avalanche remade their goaltending two months into last season, bringing in Mackenzie Blackwood (Dec. 9) and Scott Wedgewood (Nov. 30) to replace Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen. After allowing 3.72 goals per game in 25 games before the trades, they allowed 2.42 per game over their final 57, the fourth fewest from Dec. 1 through the end of the season. If Blackwood and Wedgewood can play at that level over 82 games, it would create a smoother path back to the postseason.

DAL@COL, Gm4: Blackwood denies 23 shots to earn first career playoff shutout

Most intriguing addition

Brent Burns signed a one-year contract July 2, and at 40 years old will play his 22nd NHL season. He was a significant contributor to the Carolina Hurricanes last season; he had 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) and averaged 20:57 of ice time in 82 games. He might not get that much ice time with a deep Avalanche defense corps, but Burns brings a big (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) right-handed shot and work ethic that has allowed him to play 925 consecutive games, fourth-longest in League history and the longest among active players. He also brings an energy that has made him a beloved teammate at each of his NHL stops.

Biggest potential surprise

Gabriel Landeskog was out for three years because of a knee injury when he returned to the lineup for Game 3 against the Stars. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in five playoff games and provided an immense emotional lift. But can the 32-year-old hold up for an 82-game season? When healthy, Landeskog is a top power forward, scoring at least 30 goals twice and at least 20 nine times in 12 NHL seasons. But can he return to that level? If he's in the opening-night lineup Oct. 7, it will be Landeskog’s first regular-season game since March 10, 2022.

DAL@COL, Gm4: Landeskog finishes a quick shot off the post for his first goal since his return

Ready to contribute

Gavin Brindley, acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the June 27 trade of forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood, will have a chance to earn a spot as a bottom-six forward. The 20-year-old had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 52 games with Cleveland of the American Hockey League last season, his first as a pro. He's versatile enough to play center or wing, and Avalanche general manger Chris MacFarland said the staff has been impressed by what he called a "high-motor, tenacious player," that has maintained that approach as he progressed through two seasons at the University of Michigan, one season in the AHL and now potentially a spot in the NHL.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Brock Nelson, F: The center had 13 points (six goals, seven assists), including three power-play points in 19 games after being acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders last season. He's expected to remain on the second line, where he could bring exposure to talented wings in Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen and/or Landeskog. Nelson is a three-time 30-goal scorer during his 12 NHL seasons, and per NHL EDGE stats ranked among the forward leaders in total skating distance (259.89 miles; 97th percentile), midrange shots on goal (77; 93rd percentile) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (171; 91st percentile) last season. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Brent Burns

Sam Malinski -- Josh Manson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

