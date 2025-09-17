Landeskog healthy, 'really excited' for Avalanche training camp

DENVER -- Gabriel Landeskog hasn't had this feeling in a while.

The Colorado Avalanche captain is healthy at the start of a training camp for the first time since 2021, hungry to pursue another championship.

"Really excited to just have an offseason in the bank now and going into training camp as if I'm just anybody else on the team," Landeskog said Wednesday. "It's nice to just come to work and try to play as well as I can to help the team win, right?"

After missing nearly three years due to a knee injury and subsequent surgeries, the 32-year-old forward returned to the lineup last season in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars on April 23. Despite not having played since winning the Cup with the Avalanche on June 20, 2022, he finished the series with four points (one goal, three assists) in five games before Colorado was eliminated in Game 7.

"I think the biggest change was probably just a little bit of a weight off your shoulders, right, and knowing that you were able to play," Landeskog said of his offseason. "There wasn't that constant question of, 'Are you going to be able to do this? Are you going to be able to play? Are you going to be able to play at that intensity that's required?'

"So, some of that has been lifted off my shoulders, but at the same time, it's the hunger to come back better, and the hunger to come back and still kind of (have) that chip on your shoulder of wanting to continue to get better, as an individual but also as a team, right? I think that fuels you, and it's been a good offseason."

Landeskog is expected to be ready for all the rigors of training camp and the season ahead, but there's a caveat -- managing his physical workload is part of Colorado's plan to ensure he'll be healthy come playoffs next April.

"He's feeling great, so he'll be full-go, and I think we just have to monitor that and make our decisions like in the moment," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "I'm not going to limit his minutes. I'm not going to sit him out games when he's feeling good or take practices off when he's feeling good. If at any point he comes to me, just like any other player, and he's fatigued or he's not feeling like he's ready to practice for whatever reason, then we'll play cautiously."