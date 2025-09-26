Stars season preview: Getting over postseason hump among challenges

Gulutzan begins 2nd stint as coach; Bourque could have larger role at forward

Oettinger Duchene DAL Season Preview

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Dallas Stars.

Last season: 50-26-6, second in Central Division; lost in Western Conference Final

Coach: Glen Gulutzan (first season)

Biggest challenge

The Stars have done well going deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs with three straight Western Conference Final appearances but need to figure out how to get to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2020. They also need to get past last season's elimination quickly and Gulutzan, in his second stint as coach (2011-13), will try to make sure their memory is short. Dallas must find more offense as well after it averaged 2.50 goals per game in the postseason, 13th among the 16 playoff teams. The Stars scored 11 goals in five games against the Edmonton Oilers in the conference final, but six came in Game 1. Dallas will also be without captain Jamie Benn for the start of the season after he had surgery to repair a collapsed lung on Thursday; he will be reevaluated in four weeks.

How they make the playoffs

The Stars just need to do what has worked over the past few regular seasons. It starts with production, which was there in the regular season (3.35 goals per game, tied with the Winnipeg Jets for third in the NHL). The Stars were just as sturdy on defense, a calling card for many seasons, allowing 2.71 goals per game (sixth). Most important, goalie Jake Oettinger needs to shake off the way things ended last season, when he was pulled after allowing two goals on the first two shots he faced in the first period of Game 5 against the Oilers. It was a difficult end to an otherwise terrific season, but those around Oettinger believe he'll respond well.

MIN@DAL: Oettinger blanks Wild with 32-save shutout

Most intriguing addition

That may be Gulutzan himself. He's back as an NHL head coach for the first time since 2018, when he was fired by the Calgary Flames after two seasons. Gulutzan inherits a much different Stars team than he had in 2011 when they were rebuilding; this group is playoff ready and tested. Granted, Gulutzan will implement his changes in an effort to get the Stars to the Cup Final. He's well-versed with that after being part of Edmonton's staff for seven seasons, including the past two when it reached the Final.

Biggest potential surprise

Nils Lundkvist has been with the Stars since they acquired him in a trade with the New York Rangers on Sept. 19, 2022, but has yet to truly find his niche in the lineup. He may have been headed there before he sustained a shoulder injury in late January and had season-ending surgery after having five assists in just 39 games. This season is a good time for Lundkvist to find a consistent place in the lineup after defenseman Cody Ceci signed with the Los Angeles Kings as a free agent.

Ready to contribute

In this case, it's ready to contribute more. Mavrik Bourque had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 73 regular-season games before being held off the score sheet in three playoff games. It's time for the 23-year-old forward to evolve. Bourque will probably start on the third line, but he could earn a spot among the top six. That's up to him. The Stars have done well with their prospects the past few seasons and Bourque should be the next one to step up.

DAL@VGK: Bourque put the Stars on the board in the 2nd

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Lian Bichsel, D: He had nine points (four goals, five assists), 39 shots on goal and a Stars-high 155 hits in 38 regular-season games as a rookie last season, and led them and ranked eighth in the playoffs with 75 hits in 18 games. He had at least four hits in nine of those games, including 13 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Jets. Bischel could be one of the League leaders in hits over a full season and, per NHL EDGE stats, ranked in the 92nd percentile among defensemen in average shot speed (74.33 mph) last season. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

