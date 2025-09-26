Stars season preview: Getting over postseason hump among challenges

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Dallas Stars.

Last season: 50-26-6, second in Central Division; lost in Western Conference Final

Coach: Glen Gulutzan (first season)

Biggest challenge

The Stars have done well going deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs with three straight Western Conference Final appearances but need to figure out how to get to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2020. They also need to get past last season's elimination quickly and Gulutzan, in his second stint as coach (2011-13), will try to make sure their memory is short. Dallas must find more offense as well after it averaged 2.50 goals per game in the postseason, 13th among the 16 playoff teams. The Stars scored 11 goals in five games against the Edmonton Oilers in the conference final, but six came in Game 1. Dallas will also be without captain Jamie Benn for the start of the season after he had surgery to repair a collapsed lung on Thursday; he will be reevaluated in four weeks.

How they make the playoffs

The Stars just need to do what has worked over the past few regular seasons. It starts with production, which was there in the regular season (3.35 goals per game, tied with the Winnipeg Jets for third in the NHL). The Stars were just as sturdy on defense, a calling card for many seasons, allowing 2.71 goals per game (sixth). Most important, goalie Jake Oettinger needs to shake off the way things ended last season, when he was pulled after allowing two goals on the first two shots he faced in the first period of Game 5 against the Oilers. It was a difficult end to an otherwise terrific season, but those around Oettinger believe he'll respond well.