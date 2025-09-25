Benn to miss start of season for Stars with collapsed lung

Jamie Benn will miss the start of the season for the Dallas Stars because of a collapsed lung.

The forward will have surgery and then will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Benn was diagnosed with the injury in the third period of a 3-2 preseason overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Stars captain had 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 80 regular-season games last season and three points (one goal, two assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

A fifth-round pick (No. 129) by Dallas in the 2007 NHL Draft, Benn has 956 points (399 goals, 557 assists) in 1,192 regular-season games and 80 points (28 goals, 52 assists) in 120 playoff games.

Dallas opens the regular season at the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 9.