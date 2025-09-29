Samberg to miss start of season for Jets with broken wrist

Dylan Samberg will miss the start of the regular season for the Winnipeg Jets with a broken wrist

Coach Scott Arinel said Monday that the injury will keep the defenseman out for 6-8 weeks.

Samberg was injured during a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Canada Life Centre on Saturday on a hit from Flames forward Ryan Lomberg. He missed seven weeks last season with a broken foot sustained after blocking a shot from Steven Stamkos in a 4-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Nov. 23. He finished with 20 points (six goals, 14 assist) in 60 games and three assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Jets open the season at home against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 9. They won the 2025 Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record (56-22-4) but were eliminated from the playoffs with a six-game loss to the Stars in the Western Conference Second Round.