Samberg to miss start of season for Jets with broken wrist

Coach says defenseman will be out 6-8 weeks

Samberg_Jets_in-action

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Dylan Samberg will miss the start of the regular season for the Winnipeg Jets with a broken wrist

Coach Scott Arinel said Monday that the injury will keep the defenseman out for 6-8 weeks.

Samberg was injured during a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Canada Life Centre on Saturday on a hit from Flames forward Ryan Lomberg. He missed seven weeks last season with a broken foot sustained after blocking a shot from Steven Stamkos in a 4-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Nov. 23. He finished with 20 points (six goals, 14 assist) in 60 games and three assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Jets open the season at home against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 9. They won the 2025 Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record (56-22-4) but were eliminated from the playoffs with a six-game loss to the Stars in the Western Conference Second Round.

Latest News

Ovechkin on track to start season with Capitals after full-contact practice

'2025 Stanley Cup Championship Film' celebrating Panthers' repeat premieres Thursday

Stolarz signs 4-year, $15 million contract with Maple Leafs

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey bold predictions for 2025-26

'Summer with Stanley' celebrates Panthers' days with Cup

Devils season preview: Healthy Jack Hughes key for playoff run

Demidov, Schaefer, Misa among top 14 rookies to watch in NHL this season

Color of Hockey: Gomez credits start in USA Hockey as 1st step to USHHOF

Binnington aiming to be back in goal for Canada at Olympics

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Wild season preview: Tarasenko added to boost forward depth

Fantasy hockey forward, defenseman point projections

Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup

NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11