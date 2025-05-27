Hurricanes determined to 'stick to our guns,' extend season again in Game 5 of East Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes believe they have the recipe to extend their season again in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"Scoring first just really seems to be the key," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Tuesday. "Not that if you get behind, you can't come back. But the way both teams are checking for their chances, there's not a lot of great opportunities. Getting out of that first period level, we're OK; we're not having to chase the game. That was the difference for me."

Carolina is 6-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when scoring the first goal. In its season-saving 3-0 victory in Game 4 on Monday, forward Logan Stankoven gave them their first lead of the series off a pass from defenseman Alexander Nikishin at 10:45 of the second period. Forwards Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal each scored an empty-net goal to seal the win.

But the Hurricanes don't view Game 4 as a revelation. It was more of the same, just with a better result.

They'll try to replicate that formula Wednesday.

"We've matured a lot over the four years I've been here," forward Seth Jarvis said. "When we have a lead, we're comfortable with how we're playing. We don't really change anything. We know teams are going to push, but we stick to our guns. That's one big difference I've seen this year compared to years past."

Brind'Amour said he saw the same improvement.

"When both teams are playing a pressure game, there's going to be turnovers; that's the whole point of it," he said. "We had less of those, less of the ones that turned into something. There were some. There's going to be every game. It's just limiting those the best you can. I thought we did a better job of that.