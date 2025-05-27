Stankoven 'built to play' for Hurricanes during playoffs after trade with Stars for Rantanen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Carolina Hurricanes obviously knew they were trading the best player in the deal when they shipped Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars, but they had to make sure they got the right player as part of the return package.
That player scored the goal that saved Carolina's season Monday.
Logan Stankoven's shot that went in over Sergei Bobrovsky's blocker at 10:45 of the second period stood up as the game-winner in a 3-0 victory against the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Stankoven has five goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including two game-winners, and has been arguably the Hurricanes' best player in the best-of-7 series against the Panthers, who lead 3-1 going into Game 5 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
"When his name came up (in the trade discussion with Dallas), there were a couple people in our room who practically jumped out of their chair saying, 'That guy is a Carolina Hurricane,'" Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky told NHL.com. "He was the player that our staff wanted."
More than Stankoven's production has been his consistent presence on every shift, something the Hurricanes need more from their top players if they want to extend the series beyond Wednesday.
"He's got a lot of fight in his game," Carolina captain Jordan Staal said after Game 4. "He doesn't quit on any pucks. He's tenacious. He's a Hurricane through and through. He got us going tonight, but even last game he was our best player and throughout this whole series he's been our best player.
"Hopefully we won't continue to rely on him, but hopefully he keeps playing that way and we get some other guys building off that too."