Stankoven 'built to play' for Hurricanes during playoffs after trade with Stars for Rantanen

Stankoven was the only actual NHL player the Hurricanes received in the Rantanen deal before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7. They also got two conditional first-round draft picks (2026 and 2028) and two third-round selections (2026 and 2027).

Those picks might eventually turn into players for them, but Carolina is a win-now team that also keeps an eye on the future, which is why acquiring Stankoven was so important.

If you're going to bottle up the hockey the Hurricanes play into one player, he is it. That he's 22 and already has played 33 NHL playoff games, with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) to show for it, is all the more reason to be excited about him.

"We played against (the Stars) a couple times and there's certain players you don't know much about, but as a coach when you're pre-scouting you're always like, 'Who is that guy? Who is that guy? He's always around it,'" Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Obviously, we love that about him. We love the fact that he's young and can still get better.

"The talent part is obvious when you watch, but just the fact that I think when he's out there you notice him."

Stankoven didn't know how the Hurricanes felt about him until he had conversations with Tulsky and Brind'Amour after the trade.

"It makes you feel better when you know you're wanted like that," he said. "Obviously, it's never a fun time being traded from a great team like Dallas. You're drafted by them, and you build relationships with those guys, but once you figure out afterwards why they wanted you, yeah, it's a good feeling."

Carolina's style of play made the transition easier. Stankoven knew after a few games how well he fit, and said the coaching staff's message to him was essentially just go play your game because that's our game too.

He had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 19 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 59 games for the Stars.

"It's been a great fit," Stankoven said. "Full gas. Aggressive on pucks. Hunting pucks. Creating turnovers. The way we play, it's pressure all over the ice, which is great. Obviously, there's thinking, but at the same time if you're in doubt the coaches would rather you make a mistake being overaggressive than not aggressive enough, which is how I play."

Stankoven isn't your typical rookie.

He played 24 regular-season games for Dallas last season. He would have lost his rookie eligibility this season had he played in two more.

Stankoven also played 19 playoff games last season, six in the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

When he skated in Game 1 against Florida, he became the second NHL rookie since 1994 to play in both the Western and Eastern Conference Final as a rookie. Ville Leino did it with the Detroit Red Wings (West) in 2009 and Philadelphia Flyers (East) in 2010.

When he scored in Game 3, he became the first rookie since '94 to get a point in both conference finals. He also had two assists with the Stars against the Oilers in that series last season.

"Really blessed and fortunate to be on two great teams so far in my career," Stankoven said. "It's meaningful hockey. It's where you want to be. There's no place you'd rather be at this time than playing in big games like this. It's great to get this experience under my belt."