Andersen’s ‘unreal’ shutout in Game 4 helps Hurricanes avoid elimination

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Frederik Andersen was perfect when the Carolina Hurricanes needed him the most.

Andersen was reinserted as the starting goalie for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final after losing that job to Pyotr Kochetkov for Game 3. He made 20 saves in a 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday that kept Carolina's season alive.

It was his second shutout this postseason and the fifth of his career in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Panthers still lead the best-of-7 series 3-1, but the Hurricanes now have Andersen coming off a shutout going into Game 5 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"I thought he dazzled," Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. "I remember a couple (shots) went by me and I was like, 'Oh no,' and he made some great saves. I thought the guys did a great job of getting in lanes more. I think we can still do it more, but I thought Freddie was obviously great. When a goaltender steps up and gets a shutout for you, it's what you need. He's got to continue to play well, and we've got to continue to play well in front of him."