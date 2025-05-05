Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round predictions

The Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars are the overwhelming favorites to win in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to NHL.com writers and editors.

Of the 16 NHL.com staff members to make predictions for the second round, 15 picked the Panthers to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, while 14 picked the Dallas Stars to defeat the Winnpeg Jets.

As for the other two series, the picks were much closer.

Of the 16, nine predicted the Carolina Hurricanes would defeat the Washington Capitals, and 10 chose the Vegas Golden Knights to defeat the Edmonton Oilers.

In the first round, NHL.com columnist Dave Stubbs was perfect, going 8-0, while Editor-in-Chief Bill Price and staff writers Tom Gulitti and Bill Douglas each went 7-1.

Here is how they picked for the second round: