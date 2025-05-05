Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round predictions

NHL.com staff members make their picks for 4 series

Panthers Maple Leafs for 2nd round staff picks

© Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars are the overwhelming favorites to win in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to NHL.com writers and editors.

Of the 16 NHL.com staff members to make predictions for the second round, 15 picked the Panthers to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, while 14 picked the Dallas Stars to defeat the Winnpeg Jets.

As for the other two series, the picks were much closer.

Of the 16, nine predicted the Carolina Hurricanes would defeat the Washington Capitals, and 10 chose the Vegas Golden Knights to defeat the Edmonton Oilers.

In the first round, NHL.com columnist Dave Stubbs was perfect, going 8-0, while Editor-in-Chief Bill Price and staff writers Tom Gulitti and Bill Douglas each went 7-1.

Here is how they picked for the second round:

Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 5-3

Brian Compton, managing editor

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes

Wstern Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers

First-round record: 2-6

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 3-5

William Douglas, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs CAR: Washington Capitals

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers

First-round record: 7-1

Tom Gulitti, senior writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Washington Capitals

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 7-1

Pete Jensen, senior director, fantasy

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers 
WSH vs. CAR: Washington Capitals

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers

First-round record: 3-5

Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Toronto Maple Leafs
WSH vs. CAR: Washington Capitals

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 6-2

Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers

First-round record: 6-2

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Washington Capitals

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 5-3

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Winnipeg Jets
VGK vs. EDM: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 7-1

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 4-4

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 4-4

David Satriano, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Washington Capitals

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 6-2

Dave Stubbs, columnist

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Winnipeg Jets
VGK vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers

First-round record: 8-0

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Washington Capitals

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers

First-round record: 6-2

Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

TOR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers
WSH vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Second Round

WPG vs. DAL: Dallas Stars
VGK vs. EDM: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 6-2

