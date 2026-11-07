CHL notebook: Top players at quarter mark of season

Zachary Jovanovski, G, Guelph (Carolina Hurricanes)

Jovanovski began his season with back-to-back shutouts and a 130:15 shutout streak, and he hasn't slipped far from that level. The 19-year-old made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime win against Owen Sound on Friday to run his record to 8-0-0 with a 1.86 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in eight games.

The Hurricanes selected Jovanovski in the sixth round (No. 165) of the 2026 draft.

Brayden Klimpke, D, Saskatoon (Montreal Canadiens)

Klimpkie had an assist in a 5-4 loss to Seattle on Oct. 31 and has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 15 games, which is tied for the lead among WHL defensemen. His goal against Swift Current on Oct. 16 was his fifth in eight games and exceeded the four he scored in 68 games last season.

The Canadiens chose the 19-year-old in the fourth round (No. 117) of the 2026 draft.

Ryan Roobroeck, LW, Guelph (Chicago Blackhawks)

Roobroeck was named OHL player of the month for October after he had 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 11 games, including eight multipoint games, capped by two second-period goals and an assist on the game-winner in a 5-3 victory against Saginaw on Oct. 31. The 19-year-old began November with an assist on Vladimir Dravecky's game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory against Kitchener on Tuesday. Roobroeck has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak, and his 14 goals in 15 games this season are tied for second in the OHL.

The Blackhawks selected Roobroeck in the second round (No. 35) of the 2026 draft.

Arseni Radkov, G, Val-d'Or (Montreal Canadiens)

Radkov made 24 of his 28 saves during the final two periods of a 4-2 win against North Bay of the OHL on Nov. 1. The victory ran Radkov's record to 6-0-1 with a 2.36 goals-against and .916 save percentage in nine games. It's the second QMJHL season for the Belarus-born 19-year-old, who split last season between Blainville-Boisbriand and Saint John before being traded to Val-d'Or on June 6.

The Canadiens chose Radkov in the third round (No. 82) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Ondrej Ruml, D, Ottawa (Colorado Avalanche)

After scoring goals in each of his final two games of October, Ruml began November with his most productive game of the season. He scored a goal and had two assists, including one on Filip Ekberg's overtime goal, in a 7-6 win against Oshawa on Nov. 1. The 18-year-old was named OHL player of the week on Nov. 2. Ruml is tied for the lead among OHL defensemen with eight goals in 16 games, and his 16 points are tied for sixth.

The Avalanche selected Ruml in the seventh round (No. 214) of the 2026 draft.