NHL bringing Global Series Fan Fest to Helsinki for Hurricanes, Kraken games

HELSINKI – The 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest is coming to Helsinki.

A first-class experience for fans of all ages, the free, three-day public event will bring the excitement of hockey to the heart of Helsinki, with more than 25 interactive activities and fan experiences, including hockey challenges, games, competitions and trivia; mascot and Stanley Cup appearances; and viewing parties for both 2026 NHL Global Series Finland regular-season games between the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. (all times local).

Located in Narinkkatori, the NHL Global Series Fan Fest will transform one of Helsinki’s most prominent public squares into a celebration of hockey for fans of all ages, from hands-on activities and school-group sessions to alumni appearances and the chance to see the Stanley Cup, the oldest and most revered trophy in professional sports.

2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, 16:00–Postgame - Game 1 Watch Party

Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, 16:00–21:00

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, 12:00–Postgame - Game 2 Watch Party

The 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest (formerly the NHL Global Fan Tour) will embark on its seventh season. Over the first six years, the touring event travelled to eight countries, visited 40 cities and has celebrated hockey with more than 440,000 fans. For the latest information on NHL Global Series Fan Fest, follow @nhlsuomi on Instagram and @NHL\_fi on X, or visit NHL.com/FanFest.

The pair of 2026 NHL Global Series Finland games will feature several local heroes, including the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, who hails from Rauma, Jesperi Kotkaniemi of Pori and Juuso Valimaki of Tampere, while the Kraken feature Kaapo Kakko (Turku) and Ville Ottavainen (Oulu). Other European-born players include the Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers (Denmark) and Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer (Germany) and blueliner Adam Larsson (Sweden). Fans in Finland can watch the games on STAR and Viaplay 1 Urheilu.