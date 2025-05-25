Hurricanes face daunting task in Game 4 looking to avoid Eastern Conference Final sweep

Effort against Panthers ‘hasn't been good enough’ in dropping 1st 3 games

Burns defense for CAR off day 52525

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- It was about 12:30 Sunday afternoon when a reporter mentioned to Brent Burns that the Carolina Hurricanes players are guaranteed only 36 more hours together. That's what happens when you're facing elimination going into an 8 p.m. start the next night.

The reporter wanted to know what the conversations are going to be like amongst the players in the time before and during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS) on Monday.

Burns, the Hurricanes’ 40-year-old defenseman who is in the final year of his contract, sort of laughed at the idea of the 36-hour countdown. He even made a reference to the show "24."

But Burns also made a cogent point about how the Hurricanes have to handle the hours before Game 4, especially after getting wiped out in Game 3 on Saturday, when they allowed five goals in the third period, lost 6-2 and fell behind 3-0 in the best-of-7 series.

"We know it hasn't been good enough for us, obviously, but if you have that mindset, then the countdown [really] is on," Burns said. "You can't have it. Hockey is a game of reaction. It's a game of feeling. Yes, there's all the other things, the game plan and stuff, but you also have to be feeling good, so you have to get rid of the nerves, get rid of all the tightness in you. We've got to have our best game. Just come out and play together and play our game. We know we can be tough to handle if we're all playing together."

He's right. Ask the New Jersey Devils, who Carolina eliminated in five games in the first round. Ask the Washington Capitals, who were delivered the same fate as the Devils in the second round.

And for the Hurricanes in this situation, having been outscored 16-4 in the first three games, having lost seven consecutive conference final games to the Panthers since 2023, 11 in a row under coach Rod Brind'Amour since 2019, and 15 straight as a franchise since 2009, the only thing they can do is try their best to be themselves because they know when they are they're a pretty darn good hockey team.

"We're playing against a really good team, they don't beat themselves, but there are a lot of times that we are doing what we need to do," Burns said. "We just need to do it for longer and believe in that."

The Hurricanes can look at the second period of Game 3 for inspiration.

"That was definitely one of the better periods for us in this series," Burns said.

It's the only period they've won.

The Panthers outscored the Hurricanes in the other eight, but in that one it was the Hurricanes all over the Panthers, forechecking, pressuring, cycling and getting pucks to the net. Shift after shift they did it. They earned a power play. Forward Logan Stankoven scored to make it 1-1.

It stayed that way into the third period. They should have been comfortable with that.

"On the road in their building and with some of the young guys we have playing that's good for us, that's where we want to be," forward Taylor Hall said. "Really, that's our focus [Monday]. We're thinking about winning the game 1-0. We're thinking if it's close then we're in a good spot."

Hurricanes at Panthers | Recap | ECF, Game 3

But they have to keep playing the same way if it is close, leading or trailing. They have to keep the same level of patience and belief. They didn't in the third period Saturday night.

It started with a neutral zone turnover by Hall on a backhanded drop pass at center ice.

Panthers goal, 2-1.

Then there was a poorly defended 3-on-2.

Panthers goal, 3-1.

Then there was another turnover.

Panthers goal, 4-1.

Soon enough it was 6-1 and only 10:37 had come off the third period clock.

Game over.

"We have a plan, they have their plan, it's just they're executing it better and they're sticking with it," Brind'Amour said. "We're in a 1-1 game going into the third it's probably not a time to try a drop pass in the neutral zone. You know, like, it's not there. I get it because we've got high-end guys, but it's just not there. I don't think they would do that. I guarantee you they wouldn't because it's not probably beneficial. We have to understand they're not giving you much and if we're in a 1-1 game that's a win because we will get a chance here and there. Maybe you get a power play you can capitalize on, but when you try to open it up and do too much you're probably not going to have success."

It's precisely what can't happen in Game 4 for Carolina to have any chance at extending this series beyond the 36-hour countdown Burns sort of scoffed at.

"You don't get those chances very often to be within the last four teams [standing]," Burns said. "It's a great opportunity. We just have to win the next one."

Related Content

Walker, Chatfield unlikely for Hurricanes in Game 4 of East Final

Hurricanes’ miscues in 3rd period prove costly in Game 3 loss

Reinhart not ruled out by Panthers for Game 4 of East Final against Hurricanes

Panthers focused on task at hand with 3rd straight Cup Final on horizon

Latest News

United States defeats Switzerland to win gold at 2025 IIHF World Championship

Instant analysis: Oilers vs. Stars, Game 3

U.S. wins 2025 IIHF championship, brings Gaudreau's jersey to collect trophy

Hintz unable to play for Stars in Game 3 of West Final against Oilers

McDavid, Hyman each scores twice, Oilers cruise past Stars in Game 3

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Panthers focused on task at hand with 3rd straight Cup Final on horizon

Walker, Chatfield unlikely for Hurricanes in Game 4 of East Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars at Oilers, Western Conference Final Game 3 preview

Reinhart not ruled out by Panthers for Game 4 of East Final against Hurricanes

Mikkola finds ‘best option’ with Panthers, contributing to another run at Stanley Cup

EDGE stats from Hurricanes-Panthers Eastern Conference Final after Game 3

Darche making most of 2nd career, hired as Islanders general manager 

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Boqvist sparks Panthers' 3rd-period surge in Game 3 of Eastern Conference Final

Panthers score 5 goals in 3rd period, push Hurricanes to brink with Game 3 victory

Hurricanes’ miscues in 3rd period prove costly in Game 3 loss