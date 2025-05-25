Panthers focused on task at hand with 3rd straight Cup Final on horizon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- No one needs to tell the Florida Panthers their job is not finished.

With a chance to punch a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final on home ice for the third straight season, the Panthers are undoubtedly pleased with their position heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Bur As much as they have dominated the Hurricanes on their way to a 3-0 lead in best-of-7 series, the Panthers learned a year ago on their way to winning their first Stanley Cup championship that closing out a series can be challenging. Florida won the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers but lost 8-1 in Game 4 and dropped the next two games before rebounding with a 2-1 victory in Game 7.

“That’s part of our collective experience, understanding what a Game 4 feels like when you’re up three (and) the value of being in the series in each game mentally the same way regardless of the game count,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Sunday. “It gives you just a place to process the game, a place to keep your mind so you’re not looking at each game as so completely different than the next, so you get a bit more consistency maybe mentally.

“You stay a little tighter with your own thoughts about how we’re going to have to play.”

There are plenty of reasons for Florida to be confident after winning the first three games against Carolina by a combined 16-4, including 6-2 in Game 3 on Saturday. The Panthers pride themselves on remaining levelheaded, though.

That comes from the experience of reaching the Cup Final in 2023 before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. They applied the lessons they learned in 2023 while going through the long playoff journey again last season and the troubles they had finishing off the Oilers before avoiding becoming the second team in NHL history to lose in the Cup Final after winning the first three games -- and first since the Detroit Red Wings against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942.

“It’s a seven-game series,” said Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk, who had two assists Saturday and has five points (one goal, four assists) in the conference final. “We won three, but it doesn’t take three to win a series. That’s the simplest answer I’ve got for you. It takes four and we need one more. It’s the hardest one to win.

“They’re going to be ready, and I know we will as well.”