Walker, Chatfield unlikely for Hurricanes in Game 4 of East Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Sean Walker and Jalen Chatfield are unlikely to play for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS).

The defensemen missed Game 3 on Saturday because of undisclosed injuries, a 6-2 loss that put the Hurricanes down 3-0 in the best-of-7 series.

"I don't know because I haven't even been down to the medical part yet, but if they couldn't play (Saturday), it's probably doubtful they play," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said Sunday. "That's my guess. I hope not. Maybe I'm wrong. But that one, we won't know until (Monday) on that."

Walker briefly skated in both the morning skate and warmups Saturday, but it was determined he wasn't healthy enough to play. His injury might be a result of a hit from Panthers forward A.J. Greer in the second period of Game 2. Walker did not play in the third period.

Chatfield has missed four straight games, having last played on May 12. He didn't skate with the Hurricanes on Saturday. Chatfield was in warmups prior to Game 2 but did not play.

Walker has three points (one goal, two assists) and is averaging 18:24 of ice time in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Chatfield has one goal and is plus-6 in nine games while averaging 20:24.

With Chatfield and Walker unavailable, the Hurricanes played rookie defensemen Alexander Nikishin and Scott Morrow in Game 3.

Morrow played his third straight game and was minus-2 in 13:29.

Nikishin stood out to Brind'Amour in what was his second NHL game. He made his debut in Chatfield's place in Game 5 of the second round against the Washington Capitals on May 15, when he was limited to 10:33 of ice time.

Nikishin looked more comfortable in Game 3; he was credited with five hits in 18:54. He was minus-4 alongside defense partner Dmitry Orlov, whose turnovers led to two goals against and had a third that went in off him.

"That was a positive, his game, because his first game wasn't very positive," Brind'Amour said. "It was a little rough, (but) now he looked like he had played more than one game in North America. That was solid."

Brind'Amour didn't give a definitive answer on if Pyotr Kochetkov would start his second straight game in goal or if the Hurricanes would go back to Frederik Andersen.

They made the switch for Game 3 and Kochetkov allowed six goals on 28 shots, including five on 13 in the third period after the game was 1-1 through 40 minutes. Andersen gave up nine goals on 36 shots in Games 1 and 2.

"I thought overall he gave us a chance, and that's what you ask of the goalie," Brind'Amour said of Kochetkov. "We're in the third period and it's at least a game, and it's partially because he was solid. That's reason enough to put him back in there."