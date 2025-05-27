Hurricanes shut out Panthers in Game 4, keep season alive

Logan Stankoven scored for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

It was Carolina's first win in the Eastern Conference Final since June 1, 2006. It was swept by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, the Boston Bruins in 2019 and the Panthers in 2023.

“It’s nice not to have to talk about that,” said coach Rod Brind’Amour, who scored the game-winning goal for the Hurricanes in their 4-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final on June 1, 2006.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division.

Florida played for the second straight game without forward Sam Reinhart, who sustained a lower-body injury in Game 2. Forward A.J. Greer and defenseman Niko Mikkola also did not play because of undisclosed injuries.

“You’ll always look at it in your end, and you will be able to find lots of stuff [where] we were looking for something better," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “You will always play a slow game when you do that. I am exceptionally happy with the learning opportunity. ... Give Carolina credit. They were quick, they closed the gap, blocked some shots, hustled real hard. (They) played a great game.”